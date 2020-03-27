4 Stocks to Buy After the COVID-19 Sell-Off

The market’s starting to bounce back.

But the old stock market darlings — Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc. — are no longer leading the run-up.

Now the tides are shifting. New-world stocks of America 2.0 are taking the lead.

And that’s no accident.

Typically, large rising stocks have a greater impact on indexes like the S&P 500 Index, and smaller stocks have less impact.

But the COVID-19 sell-off has cleared the path. And smaller new-world stocks are starting to become more important.

Paul joins me today to talk about this huge market shift. We’ll tell you what stocks to avoid in this market rebound and which ones — specifically four — that you can buy today that are ready to launch higher.

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Editor, Rapid Profit Trader