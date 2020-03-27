 be_ixf;ym_202003 d_27; ct_700

Select Page

4 Stocks to Buy After the COVID-19 Sell-Off

Ian Dyer

Posted by | Mar 27, 2020 | , ,

40 second read

4 Stocks to Buy After the COVID-19 Sell-Off

The market’s starting to bounce back.

But the old stock market darlings — Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc. — are no longer leading the run-up.

Now the tides are shifting. New-world stocks of America 2.0 are taking the lead.

And that’s no accident.

Typically, large rising stocks have a greater impact on indexes like the S&P 500 Index, and smaller stocks have less impact.

But the COVID-19 sell-off has cleared the path. And smaller new-world stocks are starting to become more important.

Paul joins me today to talk about this huge market shift. We’ll tell you what stocks to avoid in this market rebound and which ones — specifically four — that you can buy today that are ready to launch higher.

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Ian Dyer

Editor, Rapid Profit Trader

Recommended For You

Bonus Options Trade — Profit From Recession Fears With Walmart

Show Us Your Furry #BOP Support Friends

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

Share This