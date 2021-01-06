Just … WOW!

Take a look at this message:

Paul,

You and your crew of obviously top tier professionals have changed my wife and my lives. On 31 December 2019 my IRA account balance was $385,000 — and now — one year later, it’s $950,000! Wow, what a year!

We no longer wonder about our financial future, and instead are totally convinced our future is secure and we can do many things we always wanted to do but were held back financially.

We applaud you and your professional crew for the opportunity to reap some of the wealth that always seemed to elude our grasp. I trust y’all (Alabama word) completely and are confident your guidance is what we needed to make our lives way better than it could ever have been!

Thank you so very much and Happy New Year 2021.

Thank you, Tom! You get all the credit for this success. And you’ve inspired me to help the Bold Profits Nation prepare for 2021!

If you maintained Strong Hands and followed your Bold Profits Daily trade recommendations, you too experienced firsthand a V-shaped market recovery in your portfolio last year:

In 2021, we’re even more bullish on our America 2.0 mega trends … plus we have promising new trade recommendations on the horizon!

To profit as an America 2.0 investor, I have four steps you need to take now to prepare your portfolio.

These are powerhouse maintenance moves to set yourself up to make big gains — hopefully like the half a million Tom made last year!

Powerhouse Move No. 1 — Preventative Maintenance

This is planned maintenance to prevent future problems.

It’s like how you schedule oil changes every 10,000 miles. Without it, the car’s engine will cease to run properly and eventually render inoperative.

Preventative maintenance for your America 2.0 portfolio means to create a personal schedule to check on the stocks that make up your portfolio.

One of the most important checks you want to make is that you’re following the Rules of the Investing Game. For a quick refresh, check out your free report here.

Your preventive maintenance schedule can be weekly, monthly or quarterly.

We try to make it easy for you in your Bold Profits Daily. We deliver daily investing advice and portfolio tips to apply the Rules of the Game.

And the whole team uses these rules to give you stellar America 2.0 opportunities for free.

You can also share this with your friends and family. Just have them enter their email here to get a daily dose of our best America 2.0 coverage.

Powerhouse Move No. 2 — Corrective Maintenance

Sometimes even with preventative maintenance, a piece of equipment can malfunction.

I’m a big gearhead, so let me stick to our car examples.

Maybe your new car experiences a recall due to a manufacturing defect. By taking the car to a licensed mechanic for a fix, you’ll be back on the road in no time.

For investing, corrective maintenance means fixing a problem — like getting rid of those America 1.0 stocks that can bring down your whole portfolio.

For a full list of America 1.0 stocks — Blacklist stocks — you can check out Paul’s presentation here and see details about how you can unlock his full report of 100 stocks to sell.

Then, you can replace those outdated stocks for the best America 2.0 stocks on the market. Paul has a laser-focused America 2.0 model portfolio in his flagship service Profits Unlimited.

Again, be sure to check out our America 2.0 strategy for it here.

We walk you through this maintenance step by step every week in Profits Unlimited. I sort through your emails every day, and Paul and I cover your action items in our weekly video updates.

We’ll tell you exactly when to buy and sell stocks from your model portfolio.

You won’t want to miss these, so make sure you’re all set up by calling our customer care team at 1-866-584-4096. If you live outside the U.S., please dial 443-353-4446.

Powerhouse Move No. 3 — Risk-Based Maintenance

Risk-based maintenance is an additional layer of in-depth analysis and testing.

It’s a process of digging deeper to make sure all systems are a go and work properly.

This is a step your mechanic will take by running a diagnostic test to detect any abnormalities before they become a hazardous or an expensive problem to fix.

This step can extend the useful life of your car — or portfolio — for the long term.

With investing, this means an in-depth analysis of a company’s earnings, revenue, projections, management and signs of “GoingUpness” (Paul’s signature strategy for picking the best stocks).

This can require some time and effort, which is why we do our utmost to take care of your risk-based maintenance, so you won’t have to do that heavy lifting.

Throughout the week, we post timely videos to the Paul Mampilly YouTube channel to keep you savvy investors up to date on the latest investment opportunities and innovations — including my Market Talk Monday.

You can check out the latest videos by clicking here. Then hit the red button to subscribe, so you never miss one.

Powerhouse Move No. 4 — Condition-Based Maintenance

Condition-based maintenance is the most labor-intensive of all maintenance.

This type of maintenance requires frequent regular checkups. Whatever you’re maintaining will need to be continuously assessed, prodded and investigated.

If you collect classic cars to showcase at events, this kind of maintenance might be necessary to keep the car up to standards.

Along with risk-based maintenance, this maintenance requires the most attention, especially for a growing America 2.0 portfolio.

It requires frequent regular checkups, and most importantly check-ins.

One of the keys to having a successful America 2.0 portfolio, is to carve out time to read and/or watch our daily articles and videos, created just for you. This is your condition-maintenance task.

Our heart’s desire is for you to be a successful America 2.0 investor.

To help you with this goal, we go beyond just the daily communication. The whole Bold Profits team — myself, Paul, Ian, Tamara and Patrick — tweet multiple times a day. As soon as we spot something that might help you, we post it.

So for your condition-based maintenance be sure to follow us all on Twitter: @MampillyGuru, @ALancasterGuru, @IanDyerGuru, @TBarkhanoy and @PGoodrich6.

We’ll post any timely investment information and opportunities that we come across.

You’re Ready for America 2.0 — the Greatest Investing Era of Our Time

As you can see, life requires some form of maintenance.

The same holds for our finances and specifically a well-balanced investment portfolio set up to reap the benefits of America 2.0.

2020 was a banner year for our Strong Hands Nation. And I hope to see even more of your amazing success stories in 2021.

Right now, we’re living in a prime stock-picking environment for America 2.0.

And I’m excited to say that I believe the opportunities this year will be even bigger.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing