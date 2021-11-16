 be_ixf;ym_202111 d_16; ct_50

4 “Next Tesla” Industries to Watch

Paul Mampilly

Nov 16, 2021

There are countless EV (electric vehicle) companies chasing their tails to try and be the “next Tesla.”

Don’t worry. I don’t see Tesla’s (TSLA) growth slowing at ALL. This $1 trillion company could keep going to be $100 trillion.

So instead of another EV player, I see the “next Tesla” in completely different industries!

In fact, I believe there are FOUR growing industries with the potential to match the kind of explosion Tesla’s stock has seen:

Find out why in today’s video and add these industries to your watchlist:

Now that you have your “next Tesla” watchlist, how about some recommendations? We’ve packed our America 2.0 portfolio with these mega trends:

  • Metaverse. ✅
  • Biotech and precision medicine. ✅
  • Space. ✅

And we’re always watching for new opportunities for YOU. If you’re ready for potential next-Tesla success, start here.

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

