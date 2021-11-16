4 “Next Tesla” Industries to Watch
There are countless EV (electric vehicle) companies chasing their tails to try and be the “next Tesla.”
Don’t worry. I don’t see Tesla’s (TSLA) growth slowing at ALL. This $1 trillion company could keep going to be $100 trillion.
So instead of another EV player, I see the “next Tesla” in completely different industries!
In fact, I believe there are FOUR growing industries with the potential to match the kind of explosion Tesla’s stock has seen:
where the "next Tesla" is today
– metaverse/NFTs/memes
– eVTOL
– Longevity biotechnology
– Space manufacturing/real estate
– ?
— 🇺🇸Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) November 13, 2021
Find out why in today’s video and add these industries to your watchlist:
