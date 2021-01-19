 be_ixf;ym_202101 d_19; ct_50

4 New ETFs to Make You a HAPI 😊 Investor

Paul Mampilly

Jan 19, 2021

It’s time for you to get into the MOST important sectors creating the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

I’m keeping the new opportunities coming for you.

Today is a HAPI 😊 portfolio.

With this new acronym, you gain exposure to four outstanding mega trends that’s growth will be off the charts in 2021:

  • eSports
  • Fintech
  • 3D printing
  • Housing boom

I believe these four ETFs will put a smile on your face, and have the potential to put gains in your pocket!

So check out this week’s video for the HAPI four ETFs:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

