I have a challenge for you.

Be in this mindset: The future is bright, the opportunity is immense, the growth that’s coming is huge. Think a bit longer than today, this week, this month. In fact, think about how big your accounts will be, how high stocks will go, in a year or two.

That’s the kind of tenacity you need for Dow 100K.

Don’t believe me? It’s happened before.

Back in 1896, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was an index of 12.

At the turn of the century, these dozen companies shaped revolutionary industries ready to change the world around them.

Oil-running cars eliminated the need to rely on horse travel … electricity powered the use of the telephone … lightbulbs and other appliances worked to bring a better quality of life to the masses.

Of course, there were growing pains.

Looking back, the Dow tumbled to a low of $28 in August 1896 before the demand and realized growth potential of these industries pushed the index up to $100 within 10 years of its creation.

And we’re ready for another leap like this — straight to my 100K prediction by the end of this decade.

Yet nowadays, the Dow lacks tickers revolutionary enough to rocket this index into six figures.

But that’s about to change…

Which is why today, I want to help steer you toward the four mega trends destined to be a part of the Dow and its next chapter of 3X growth.

Mega Trends Minting Millionaires

Last century, some of the biggest industries included oil, finance, retail and steel. And each one played a pivotal role in building America into what it is today.

You may have even heard of some of the early companies that made up the Dow Jones: Standard Oil, Sears, Roebuck and Bethlehem Steel were titans in the American economy.

Although the new chapter in American capitalism won’t be written with these companies in mind, America 2.0 is filled with new mega trends that are exploding in growth.

I’m talking about unlocking potentially trillions as these mega trends take off. And here are the top three to watch:

Precision medicine will help unlock the answers to finding cures to rare diseases at the genomic level.

will help unlock the answers to finding cures to rare diseases at the genomic level. Fintech will provide banks to millions of individuals who lack access to traditional financial institutions.

will provide banks to millions of individuals who lack access to traditional financial institutions. And artificial intelligence (AI) will power applications and advanced algorithms to better organize, read and analyze data with superior accuracy.

Now, the impressive thing about these America 2.0 mega trends is the expected growth.

According to Precedence Research, precision medicine is poised for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% per year between 2020 and 2027.

Fintech’s projected CAGR clocks in at 23% between 2020 and 2025, and AI’s sits at 33% till 2027, according to Fortune Business Insights.

These are very impressive growth rates for these Fourth Industrial Revolution mega trends. And when you compare those numbers with the America 1.0 oil industry, you’ll see that oil is only expected to grow 6% each year.

Put simply, America 2.0 industries are booming and will likely replace the Dow’s old-world industries sooner than you think.

The New Dow … for YOU

Now, you don’t have to wait for a new company in one of these three mega trends to enter the Dow before gaining exposure.

You can start investing for growth in America 2.0 right now!

You see, we have a laser-focused mega trend portfolio. It has more than 30 stocks that are poised for growth in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Since its inception, the model portfolio has generated a 250% return, while the Dow Jones has only gone up 110%.

This is because many of these new-world companies are taking market share from the old-world companies that currently make up the Dow.

With that said, I’ve got a bonus mega trend for you that could shake up the Dow: new energy.

New energy is expected to grow 20% each year for the next five years.

In our America 2.0 portfolio, we have a new energy play that’s disrupting the old-world oil industry. Not only that, it could be 10X bigger than electric vehicles.

I don’t have to tell you … that’s huge!

And if you accepted my challenge, this is the opportunity for you. Go here to see how it will unfold and details on the No. 1 stock to buy.

In order for the Dow Jones to move up three times from here, it’ll have to adapt and incorporate these new industries forming the new American economy.

But in the meantime, you can go the #BOP (bullish, optimistic and positive) route, hop aboard for the ride and watch your portfolio prosper ahead of schedule!

Happy investing,

Patrick Goodrich

Analyst, Bold Profits Publishing