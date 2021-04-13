 be_ixf;ym_202104 d_13; ct_50

4 ETFs to Buy for Blockchain Boom!

Paul Mampilly

Posted by | Apr 13, 2021 | , ,

56 second read

You’ve heard me say it: Blockchain is going to change the world.

And right now, we’re on the road for its rocket boom, taking it to unbelievable new highs!

Over the next two years, worldwide blockchain spending is set to grow to $15.9 billion — but I think that’s a conservative estimate.

In my opinion, there’s no way it won’t soar higher!

Blockchain is an incredible technology that will transform almost everything — how you buy homes, cryptocurrencies, voting…

And there’s a way you can invest in all of the mega trends — cloud computing, semiconductors, crypto — that will build the foundation for the next blockchain boom.

In fact, I have four incredible, phenomenal exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that will put your portfolio right in the center of all the blockchain action:

P.S. Today, I gave you four ETFs for the blockchain boom. But if you want more exposure, I’ve got a whole presentation about this amazing technology — including my No. 1 stock for blockchain. Click here to get the full scoop.

