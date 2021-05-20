Let me paint you a picture.

Astronauts carrying a pharmacy of everything they would need in space.

Life-saving meds readily available in hot zones during pandemics, disasters, war or simply in remote areas.

One-stop “polypills” that can combine multiple drugs into one.

All of these pictures of the future are coming to real life. All because of one mega trend: 3D printing.

In fact, we just got one step closer.

The Food and Drug Administration approved a second 3D-printed drug — called T19, used to treat rheumatoid arthritis.

AND a British company has developed the world’s first commercially available 3D printer for personalized drug manufacturing.

These two milestones tell me the America 2.0 era of precision medicine is here. 3D-printed drugs are disrupting and replacing Big Pharma’s mass production of “one size fits all” drugs.

The advantages of 3D-printed meds over conventional drugs are incredible:

They’re cheaper and can be made more quickly.

Drugs can be printed at facilities much closer to patients, as opposed to centralized manufacturing facilities.

And because 3D printing allows for smaller batches, these meds can be tailor-made — by dose and size — to be more personalized, based on genomics and other unique factors.

That’s good news, when you consider that most drugs only work for about 6 out of 10 patients according to the Personalized Medicine Coalition.

But it’s GREAT news for investors who are betting on the rise in 3D printing and precision medicine. Both are America 2.0 mega trends Paul has identified that are poised for massive breakouts this year.

And today, I’m going to give you two ways to capitalize on the new era in medicine.

2 Plays for 2021’s $1.5 Trillion Disruption

It’s like this: If Big Pharma made shoes instead of drugs, we’d all be wearing the same footwear — in terms of style, color, size and fashion — regardless of the differences between us.

By comparison, 3D-printed drugs are like getting a new pair of tailor-made shoes designed to fit you perfectly.

This new 3D-printed drug joins the world’s first 3D-printed medicine — Spritam, an anti-seizure drug.

Both meds are the first of what will be many 3D-printed drugs to come as the technology takes off over the next five years.

The global 3D-printing market is expected to rise from $10.87 billion in 2018 to $44.4 billion in 2025. That’s growth of 308%!

Paul thinks 3D printing is remaking America. See his full vision here.

And when you look at how 3D-printed drugs are likely to disrupt the global pharmaceutical market… Well, it’s staggering.

The worldwide prescription drug market is projected to reach $1.5 trillion by the end of this year alone. The United States alone will account for about $675 billion of that $1.5 trillion. The average American will spend about $1,200 per year on medicine.

So, Big Pharma’s on the way out. On the way in: personalized 3D-printed drugs.

And keep in mind: 3D-printed drugs are just one aspect of precision medicine, which is projected to rise to become a $217 billion global industry by 2028 — up from $78.85 billion in 2018.

What’s driving it is huge demand for the next-wave diagnostic tests and treatments precision medicine provides — custom-made for individual patients based on their unique genetic makeup, biology, family history, lifestyle and other factors.

So, what’s the best way to set yourself up for health profits from the one-two combo of 3D-printed drugs and precision medicine? Today, I have two opportunities to recommend:

No. 1: Buy into an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that is leveraging the 3D-printing boom. I recommend The 3D Printing ETF (BATS: PRNT), which gives you exposure to many companies involved in 3D printing. Even if only one of the companies in PRNT hits big, it will pay out.

No. 2: Put some of your money into an ETF that taps the biotech and genetic companies leading the precision medicine trend. One I like: the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSE: XBI). This ETF lets you leverage 122 U.S. biotech companies that are driving our new era in medicine.

By investing in 3D printing and precision medicine, you can take stock in your decision to help change our world for the better — and make life-changing profits from doing so!

