3D Printing Is Ready to Rocket UP

For everything you read in financial media designed to make you panic, there is an America 2.0 solution at the ready.

For instance, I just read America 1.0 manufacturing companies are facing supply chain issues and inflation of raw material prices.

To me, it was obvious. The solution: 3D printing.

Remember, I laid out how 3D printing could remake factory floors here.

I think as adoption spreads, we’ll see 3D-printing tech rocket up as a result in one, three, five years.

You’re going to see people come in and bid up our stocks — like 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD) and Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE: PRLB).

It’s been tough. However, the rewards sitting through this will be HUGE. See why I believe our Fourth Industrial Revolution stocks are going up, up and UP:

Results Are In! You Are…

Strong Hands! You didn’t let the market volatility shake you out.

Hey, many used the low prices (even 75% dips) to “average down” — buy more shares at low prices!

Awesome!

Great job! We don’t think you’ll regret this as America 2.0 is unleashed and our stocks rebound.

You are definitely the Strong Hands Nation! ✊

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited