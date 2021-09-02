3D Printing + Precision Medicine = Profits!

Huge news on the 3D printing front this week: For the first time, cancer researchers have been able to use the technology to create a brain tumor in the lab.

I know what you’re thinking. Why do we want to create a brain tumor?!

Because it will allow us to safely research it.

And that research can lead to new drugs, treatments and possibly ways to eradicate the tumors.

That’s not even all!

This is a major leap forward for precision medicine.

That is a two-for-one mega trend play and the kind of stacking technologies that are at the heart of America 2.0.

It also makes for a fantastic investment opportunity. That’s why I have an exchange-traded fund (ETF) for you today. But for the Strong Hands, I have another way for you to gain many more chances to win.

3D Printing the New World Way of Medicine: Your Way In

3D printing is already remaking our health care system.

The technology is producing everything from drugs to bones to organs, using “bioink” to custom-make body parts.

Almost like manufacturers who create 3D-printed parts for cars, trucks, rockets, sneakers and thousands of other products!

But this latest advance, by scientists from Tel Aviv University, is the most remarkable leap forward in medical 3D printing yet — giving researchers the opportunity to test new drugs on a deadly form of brain cancer (glioblastoma) in ways that were unimaginable even a year ago.

Until now, researchers could only test new therapies by experimenting on tumor cells taken from cancer patients in Petri dishes.

But cancer behaves differently on a plastic surface than in the human body.

Which is why the scientists from this study say 90% of brain cancer drugs that have shown promise in the lab fail in follow-up clinical trials with real patients.

But with 3D-printed tumors, using “bioink” made from human tumor cell tissues, researchers have a better way to determine how new cancer drugs will work on real patients. Researchers say:

If we take a sample from a patient’s tissue … we can 3D-bioprint from this sample 100 tiny tumors and test many different drugs in various combinations to discover the optimal treatment for this specific tumor.

But perhaps the most exciting aspect is finding novel druggable target proteins and genes in cancer cells — a very difficult task when the tumor is inside the brain of a human patient or model animal. Our innovation gives us unprecedented access, with no time limits, to 3D tumors mimicking better the clinical scenario, enabling optimal investigation.

3D printing is a revolution disrupting dozens of old-world industries.

In fact, the global 3D-printing market is projected to top $21 billion by the end of this year alone — five times what it was in 2013! By 2024, it’s expected to top $40 billion.

But I don’t know of any sector where it will be quite as impactful as on precision medicine and health care.

To profit from this mega trend as it is transforming our medical world, I recommend buying the 3D Printing ETF (BATS: PRNT).

This ETF gives you exposure to 60 different 3D-printing companies.

Now, buying this ETF is a great way to start. But if you want more direct exposure to 3D printing and precision medicine stocks, keep reading…

Get the Ultimate Stock Portfolio for More Chances to Win

3D printing and precision medicine are going to be around for decades to come. Both are creating the future.

There are going to be a lot of opportunities to invest today, tomorrow, years from now.

But I know investing can be … frustrating. Especially during bouts of volatility. Especially if you go it alone.

Now, we can’t control the market. No stock will rise or fall in a straight line. It takes Strong Hands. But we can help with the going it alone part.

I can’t tell you how many times Paul Mampilly has told me and the rest of the team: “My life’s mission is to help as many people as I can build financial freedom … not just for themselves, but for their families.”

And the best way to cushion the ebbs and flows of the market is not to invest in just a few stocks — it’s to invest in many stocks to give yourself equal chances to win.

That’s why we created the “Ultimate Research Portfolio.”

You get access to five of Paul’s best research services, PLUS exposure to all of his America 2.0 mega trends for life.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is unlocking one of the greatest wealth opportunities to date.

I already told you the 3D printing market is set to skyrocket. And the global precision medicine market is projected to top $216 billion by 2028 — up from $78.85 billion in 2018.

Paul has dozens of open recommendations in these five model portfolios for these mega trends and more.

Like I said, the more opportunities you have, the more chance to win.

Check out the details for our five-research service Ultimate Portfolio now.

