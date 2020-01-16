3D Printing + Precision Medicine = Massive 2020 Profits

Story Highlights:

If you have to go under the knife, wouldn’t you feel better if your team of doctors had a chance to practice first…

Without you ever stepping foot in the operating room?

Well, that’s exactly what could happen now.

At the Mayo Clinic in Florida, medical students are using 3D-printed patient models to perfect surgical techniques before operating on live patients.

Formlabs, a leading 3D-printing company, is partnering with MRI makers to create anatomically precise patient replicas surgeons can practice on before going into the operating room.

And some doctors are even using new, 3D-printed surgical tools that are custom-made to fit a patient’s unique contours and guide them precisely to where they should go.

Sounds incredible, right?

Wait until I tell you the investment potential these advancements hold for you.

These are just the latest examples of how 3D printing and precision medicine are teaming up to replace our “one size fits all” health care system with patient-centered advances that save lives and money.

These two mega trends are at the center of a modern, tech-based era Paul Mampilly refers to as America 2.0 — the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

These companies are not only changing our world, bringing technologies that make things cheaper and more efficient for businesses, patients and consumers. They’re also providing the biggest investment opportunity of 2020 — and perhaps the century.

3D Printing: Nearly as Good as Printing Money

In just the past half-decade, 3D printing has revolutionized a host of businesses … from the automotive industry and aviation to electronics, clothing and baked goods (3D-printed cake, anyone?)

But this just the beginning.

Precision medicine will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of what I think is the most exciting technology to emerge in the digital age.

One big reason: It’s hot with millennials. And it’s their spending habits that are driving these new America 2.0 mega trends and creating entire new, tech-based industries.

For instance, the idea of creating 3D-printed surgical models came from a millennial! Dr. William Clifton was so convinced, he started building them at home with his own 3D printer.

(Source: Mayo Clinic)

Every day, it seems, remarkable new breakthroughs in genetics and immunology are bringing new and better ways to identify, diagnose, treat and prevent chronic health conditions better than drugs, surgery and radiation.

Invest in the Next-Generation Mega Trend at the Heart of America 2.0

The precision medicine market is projected to explode into a $217 billion market.

That’s why it’s one of the next-generation mega trends at the heart of America 2.0.

And Paul Mampilly says investors who tap the potential of these mega trends will experience more prosperity than they ever thought possible. I’m not only talking about stocks that will see 100% or 500% gains. I’m talking about stocks that could surge over 1,000%.

In fact, he just identified a phenomenal 3D-printing stock this month in his new Profits Unlimited newsletter. He predicts it will rise 350% in value over the next three years.

But there’s a great way to play the 3D-printing phenomenon today: Buy into an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that is leveraging the tech boom.

I recommend The 3D Printing ETF (BATS: PRNT). This fund will provide you exposure to many of the companies involved in 3D printing and related industries.

Remember: We here at Bold Profits Daily are all about helping you put your money into the mega trends that are changing our world and the way we live.

Like 3D printing and precision medicine.

By investing in these trends, you’re helping advance some of the most promising technologies transforming our world for the better — while also making one of the smartest investments you can today.

