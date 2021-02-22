 be_ixf;ym_202102 d_22; ct_50

Select Page

3D Printing Homes: 3 Buys for an Untapped Market!

Paul Mampilly

Posted by | Feb 22, 2021 | , ,

39 second read

3D Printing Homes: 3 Buys for an Untapped Market!

There’s a new mega trend match-up you should be watching!

3D printing is growing into more industries every day. Its latest conquest is the housing market.

Amber can see it unfolding right in her backyard. The FIRST 3D-printed building — concrete, hurricane-proofed, flood-resistant — is coming to life in Florida!

Our America 2.0 technologies — blockchain, smart contracts, 3D printing — are disrupting the whole housing marketing from construction to buying.  [See my predictions for this Remade in America trend here.]

I believe this will lead to a monster surge for our mega trends as more new houses are built using 3D printing technology.

Check out today’s video for three ways you can buy into the untapped 3D printing housing market TODAY:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

Recommended For You

They Don’t Make $1 Billion Mistakes — The Rise of Fintech

Blockchain & Smart Cities: Must-Have America 2.0 Duo

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

Share This