3D-Printing Buys for NEW American Dream $$

Look at this picture.

What you’re looking at is not just a regular house — it’s proof that the America 2.0 mega trends will absolutely revolutionize real estate.

And it’s not just about millennial demand pushing the housing boom forward … it’s about the Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies making it easier and cheaper to meet that demand.

Technologies like 3D printing.

That’s right. That 350-square-foot house was printed in 24 hours.

It is simple, elegant, and completely safe to live in. Usually, homes under 400 square feet cost around $30-$60,000 — but the one you see cost all of $10,000 to make.

And it’s far from being the only 3D printed home. Look at this one:

Another 3D printed beauty.

It took 24 hours to print, and it costs 45% less than an average California house. It is made out of a material called thermostat composite, that makes it durable, low maintenance and energy efficient.

We are in a prime home buying era in America 2.0. There’s a housing shortage and 27 million Americans are looking to buy within this year.

An average U.S. home can cost up to $300,000. And if you want to build it — in order to customize it — the cost can go into the millions!

But not anymore.

3D printing will completely turn the tables in the new world housing market.

And the technology is going to rocket to $1.5 billion in construction alone. What that tells me is, it’s time to invest in 3D printing before it surges higher.

And I’m going to tell you what to buy today to get the benefits of this boom…

Mega Trend Alert: Buy Into 3D Printing

There are so many bonuses to 3D printing homes vs. the old way of building.

Constructing an average home in America creates 4 tons of waste.

With 3D printing, you make the exact amount you need — not more, not less. That will be a major consideration as we move to more sustainable manufacturing in America 2.0.

On top of that, you will never have to deal with the hassle of last-minute design changes. All your new ideas can be added to your design file, and the printer will make it work.

This is the home of the future. The American dream 2.0.

Think about it: with the speed and efficiency 3D printing provides, we could print hundreds of units in a matter of months. It solves the housing supply shortage we have been experiencing since 2008.

And as the 3D printing technology becomes more sophisticated and efficient, we will go from one-story homes to printing actual mansions. Already, a two-story home was printed in Belgium — in just three weeks!

Those are phenomenal developments, but not ones we are surprised by.

We are very bullish, optimistic and positive (#BOP) on the future of 3D printing — and its contribution to the real estate boom.

By merging together, these two mega trends are creating America 2.0 right in front of our eyes — and bringing along life-changing investment opportunities.

