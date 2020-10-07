3D-Printing Breakthroughs to Buy for 2021

We were all sitting around the table (in person!) exactly one year ago.

And Paul laid out his entire vision for America 2.0 … with his No. 1 pick for 2020.

3D printing.

Since that moment, our entire team has pointed you to ways to play this sector in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

From residential buildings to food to apparel, breakthroughs in 3D printing are happening — not coming in the future, but right now!!

Valued at $16 billion this year, the global 3D-printing products and services market size is projected to more than double growing by 155% to $40.8 billion by 2024:

I can tell you there are rapid changes happening in 3D printing.

Just over the past seven days, new developments in 3D printing are pouring in fast and furious.

This America 2.0 technology is growing so quickly that a global leader in 3D-printing building technology, PERI, said its evolution is: “way beyond [what] anyone could have imaged.”

Amazing.

We are witnessing, in real time, a major manufacturing paradigm shift.

These innovations are changing how we will live, what we’ll eat and what we’ll wear. I’m going to tell you about three innovations happening now and reveal the top 3D-printing ticker to buy before 2021.

3D-Printing Breakthrough No. 1: How We Live

3D construction has started!

PERI is building the first 3D-printed residential building in Germany.

It said: “3D construction printing technology for residential construction is now market-ready.”

3D Printing Media Network shows that Peri has been approved to construct a two-story 860-square-foot home:

The construction of this home is a huge opportunity for the 3D-printing company and it’s just getting started. As a team architect put it:

We believe in the future viability of construction printing technology for the construction sector and already have other 3D printing projects on our radar.

3D-Printing Breakthrough No. 2: How We’ll Eat

What’s for dinner?

3D-printed food!

The tech can now make us healthier options by making low-sugar foods taste sweeter and reduced fat foods taste more robust.

According to 3D Printing Industry, scientists in Switzerland have discovered a way to use 3D printing to increase the “perception of sweetness in low-sugar snacks.”

By using a special technique, they made sucrose-based candies that “tasted 30 percent sweeter than normal, without adding any extra sugars.”

Going forward, these scientists also plan to 3D print reduced fat foods that will help decrease the risk of diabetes and obesity. Wow!

3D-Printing Breakthrough No. 3: What We’ll Wear

The shoe market is on fire!

If you’re looking to invest in an industry that’s projected to generate more than $4.2 billion per year in sales revenue by 2025, look no further than the 3D-printed footwear market:

3D-printed parts to help make shoes, alone, will account for $3 billion by 2028.

Simply put, the market for 3D-printed footwear is going to be huge for investors.

The Best Way to Tap Into the Growing 3D-Printing Market

Soon, we’ll all be able to live in our 3D-printed homes, eat 3D-printed chocolate while walking around in our 3D-printed shoes.

I can’t say it enough.

3D-printing tech is one of the mega trends driving this new, Fourth Industrial Revolution — which will bring forth the most profitable stocks in 2021.

One of the best overall ways to invest in its growth is through the 3D Printing ETF (BATS: PRNT).

This exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracks the performance of the Total 3D-Printing Index. This includes the price movements of stocks in companies involved in the 3D-printing industry.

Companies in this ETF produce 3D-printing hardware, computer-aided design, 3D-printing centers, scanning and measurement.

Since its March 16 low, PRNT is up 67.4%:

