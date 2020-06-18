3D-Printing + Biotech Breakthrough = 5X Gains for You

Story Highlights:

A new biotech breakthrough is taking 3D printing to the next level — a true America 2.0 mega trend merger.

Investing now could put you on track to tap both of these massive industries before the two soar by triple digits.

Your ticket to profits with Paul’s America 2.0 first-pick strategy.

America 2.0 is all about our mega trends working together to create the biggest bull market for Main Street investors like you.

And today I have a big one to tell you about.

Together, you’ll get to profit from both — I’m talking massive gain potential.

3D printing meets precision medicine.

Let me explain.

This week, biotech researchers announced a phenomenal advance that uses 3D printing to create cartilage for knees, hips and even spines.

This breakthrough will make future operations cheaper and allow for custom-made, 3D-printed cartilage for patients.

I’m ecstatic about this news! For me, it means I may soon be able to give up my knee brace I’ve worn for years on the tennis court.

But the investor in me is also doing the happy dance (sans knee brace) because it confirms what we’ve been saying for a long time here on the Bold Profits team.

New mega tech trends are remaking key sectors of the nation’s economy — a massive shift we call America 2.0 — in ways that will save us all time, money and the hassle of America 1.0 industries.

Trends like 3D printing and precision medicine will mint new America 2.0 millionaires in the years ahead.

And today, I have three ways for you to capitalize on these massive mega trends.

Boost Your Health AND Wealth at the Same Time

For years, biotech researchers have been hunting for this kind of breakthrough.

Now, University of Colorado Denver (CU Denver) bioengineers have done it!

They created the first 3D-printed materials — using liquid crystal elastomers (LCEs) — that can finally mimic cartilage and other biological tissues.

Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering Chris Yakacki puts it this way:

Everyone’s heard of liquid crystals because you stare at them in your phone display. And you’ve likely heard of liquid crystal polymers because that’s exactly what Kevlar is. Our challenge was to get them into soft polymers, like elastomers, to use them as shock absorbers. That’s when you go down the layers of complexity.

So the team developed a 3D-printing process to produce a honeycomb-like material that will not only be useful in knee, hip and back surgeries — but can also be used to as shock-absorbing foam for football helmets.

I’ve told you before about a method for 3D-printing titanium spinal discs. But the CU Denver research takes this approach to the next level.

This is precision medicine at its finest. 3D printing makes it possible to match your exact anatomy.

As I mentioned, 3D printers are revolutionizing a wide range of industries — reshaping health care, upgrading automotive and aviation operations, and remaking the factory floor — replacing manually operated machines and old technologies.

And we’re really just at the leading edge of this trend.

The global market for 3D printing is projected to rise more than 300% — to $44.4 billion — by 2025. That’s a stunning 4X gain!

That’s a huge increase from just seven years ago, when 3D printing was a $4.4 billion industry. So, the current projections put 3D printing on track to shoot up a whopping 900% since 2013!

What’s more, precision medicine is also making massive gains — replacing our “one size fits all” health care system with tailor-made therapies and alternatives, based on a patient’s particular biological and genetic makeup.

According to a new analysis by BIS Research, the global precision medicine market is projected to grow to more than $216.75 billion by 2028 — up from $78.85 billion in 2018.

That’s a growth rate of an astonishing 175%, at an annual rate of 10.64%.

When you add that to the rise in 3D printing, you’re looking at nearly 5X gains by investing in these mega trend industries.

So, now is the time — before 3D printing and precision medicine go fully mainstream.

Pack Your Portfolio for Enormous America 2.0 Gains

Today, I’ll tell you about three ways to invest in this new era of America 2.0:

No. 1: Buy into 3D printing. One way to leverage the whole 3D-printing market is to add The 3D-Printing ETF (BATS: PRNT) to your portfolio. This exchange-traded fund (ETF) is an essential basket of 56 companies leading this mega trend — so it’s like investing in dozens of leading-edge companies in one shot.

PRNT is up more than 49% in just the past three months. But with the market’s booming growth, you could be looking at triple-digit gains in the next five years.

No. 2: Biotech investing for big profits. To get the biggest bang for your biotech buck, I recommend the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSE: XBI). This diversified ETF has 122 stocks and gives you broad exposure to small- and micro-cap U.S. biotechs.

Since the end of March, the ETF has been on a tear, rising 54%! But that’s just the beginning as this biotech bull market rages on.

No. 3: Be the FIRST. Paul Mampilly is BULLISH on today’s stock market. And now is the time to get in with America 2.0 mega trends — like 3D printing and biotech precision medicine — leading the market to new highs.

One of the best moves you can take to get your hands on these potential fortune-making stocks is to buy into the initial public offering (IPO) of the best companies to hit the market. And Paul can show you exactly how with his “IPO strategy.” Check it out here.

To your health and wealth,

Nick Tate

Senior Editorial Manager, Banyan Hill Publishing