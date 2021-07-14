3D Printing Airbnbs: Opportunity for Housing Gains

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to live in a 3D-printed house?

Here’s your chance!

Airbnb has just listed the world’s first fully 3D-printed Fibonacci tiny home.

In addition to the home being a getaway spot, this 3D-printed tiny house in Canada is shining a bright light on how 3D-printing construction can help solve the world’s housing crisis.

From Canada to the USA, 3D-printed home construction is gaining popularity.

And most importantly … it’s carving an indelible niche in a market that’s in dire need of affordable homes.

I’ll tell you how to play this mega trend boom today.

Invest in 3D-Printing for Homes of the Future

Here’s what I’ve learned in life: The most successful business ventures are created to help solve problems.

According to Harvard University’s State of the Nation’s Housing 2020 report, sponsored by Habitat for Humanity, one of the top issues in the U.S. housing market is:

Persistent unaffordability … In 2019, 37.1 million households were “housing cost-burdened,” spending 30% or more of their income on housing. This represented 30.2% of all households nationwide. One in 7 households — 17.6 million in total — were “severely cost-burdened,” spending half or more of their income on housing.

This is a problem.

And this is where America 2.0 technology steps in — 3D printing for home construction.

And right now, a new construction milestone is being reached.

For the first time ever, home builders are using 3D-printing technology to help build a home in Richmond, Virginia.

It’s a three bedroom, 1,550-square-foot home, designed by Denmark manufacturer COBOD and constructed by 3D-printing construction company Alquist. A massive 3D printer is producing the home layer-by-layer.

As reported by The Business Journals and Dr. Andrew McCoy, director of the Virginia Center of Housing Research at Virginia Tech:

The printer uses a solid concrete mix with a high level of cement content. All aspects of the print and design are built virtually in a Building Information Model (BIM) long before going on-site. This helps the 3D printer to understand where a space for a window should be.

In the BIM, we can locate every part of the building precisely — outlets, plumbing, fixtures and so forth — so that the printer knows where to start and stop while printing.

Amazing.

That’s how precise 3D-printing construction can be!

And the best part is that “3D printed concrete home” construction is solid, sustainable and more affordable.

The home being constructed in Virginia is anticipated to have an electric bill between $15 and $20 per month. And the total cost of construction will range from $180,000 to $190,000 and sell for about $220,000 in a location where the median listing home price is $290,000.

Dr. McCoy tells BizJounal that this 3D-printed home construction project is “just the beginning,” and he hopes “could change the way homes are constructed throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Buy Into 3D Printing Before the Massive Construction Disruption

We’ve been telling you for some years now that a major shakeup is coming in America 2.0.

Here’s how it breaks down:

U.S. housing shortage + big rise in millennial and generation Z household formations = a boon for the home construction market.

As of May 31, 2021, the monthly supply for U.S. existing homes for sale is near a 20-year low of just two and a half months:

It now takes less than three months to sell a home in the U.S. housing market.

This is down from 4.6 months in May 2020.

And know that any number below five months of supply is a sign of an extremely tight housing market.

This means the home construction industry is ripe for 3D printing disruption.

Per Grandview Research, the global 3D-printing construction market is forecast to grow revenues to $1.5 billion by 2027. That’s up from $7.1 million in 2020 — a staggering 114.8% compound annual growth rate.

