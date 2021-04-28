3D-Printed Satellites Market DOUBLE: Don’t Miss This Buy

There’s a technology (well, many, but we’re focusing on one today) that has a huge impact on your everyday life.

It helps us:

Connect to the internet.

Navigate roadways by GPS in real time.

Watch our favorite television programs.

Call family and friends on our smartphones.

Listen to the radio.

Check on current weather conditions.

Satellites!

Satellites are our keys to communication. Remember the string you’d attach to plastic cups so you could talk to your neighbor?

Satellites act as your imaginary strings and let you connect to almost anyone in the world.

And now?

The $68 billion global satellite communication market is getting a 3D-printing makeover.

You know what that means. Easier, faster, more. And now the market is projected to nearly double in size to $126 billion by 2027!

3D printing is in the early stages of transforming multiple industries from housing to car parts, and now has its sights set on the satellite market.

That’s why I’m sharing my top 3D-printing investment for you today.

3D Printing Is Remaking America and the Skies

Look up.

Right now, nearly 3,000 satellites orbit the Earth.

Over the next 10 years, per Euroconsult data, approximately 990 satellites will be launched every year.

This means that by 2028, more than 12,000 satellites will be in orbit.

As defined by NASA: “Satellites communicate by using [analog/digital] radio waves to send signals to the antennas on the Earth. The antennas then capture those signals and process the information coming from those signals.”

That makes the tech vital for us and our everyday, connected lives.

One satellite-maker sees this boom in satellite manufacturing coming, and it’s taking the steps today to retool how satellites are made in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

It teamed up with a top 3D-printing maker to create 3D-printed radio frequency (RF) components for telecommunication satellites.

One report says that it’s already started 3D printing parts with two satellites.

These two satellites are imperative to television broadcasting services across Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

Each satellite requires about 250 RF components to function.

This 3D-printing satellite dream team has produced all 500 components using 3D-printing technology.

It’s the first large-scale deployment of RF products using the 3D-printing process.

As the team’s payload manager frames it, building 3D-printed RF parts for these satellites “puts us in an industry-leading position for the technology’s application in producing radio frequency components.”

3D printing manufacturing reduces time, cuts costs and streamlines overall production for mass-part production. On average, a single 3D-printed item replaces a part that would have had five separate components.

This is big news for the manufacturing world!

Paul believes 3D printing is remaking factory floors across America. And it could be one of the biggest investments you can make in 2021. Catch up on his forecast here.

We’d even go so far as to hail 3D printing as perhaps the most exciting and promising technology to emerge in the digital era. So don’t miss out!

Buy 3D-Printing Technology for the Win!

New global 3D-printing market forecasts by Lux Research expect the market to more than quadruple over the next 10 years, topping $51 billion.

This is a compound annual growth rate of 15% per year.

The forecasts valued the market for 3D-printed end-use parts alone as major contributors to the exponential growth of the 3D-printing market, growing sevenfold — from $2.8 billion today to $19 billion by 2030.

Just know, that as BIG as that ^ seems, we are in the early innings of 3D printing manufacturing technology.

From homes to car parts to now satellite components, this tech is taking the traditional manufacturing industry by storm.

Our top way to invest in the overall 3D-printing market is through Ark Invest’s 3D-printing exchange-traded fund (ETF): The 3D Printing ETF (BATS: PRNT).

This ETF tracks the performance of 58 companies that participate in producing 3D-printing hardware, computer-aided design, 3D-printing simulation software, 3D-printing centers, scanning and measurement, and 3D-printing materials.

I suggest adding shares of PRNT to your America 2.0 investment portfolio today.

Stay strong and hold tight as “Fourth Industrial Revolution” tech like 3D printing gains momentum!

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing