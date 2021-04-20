 be_ixf;ym_202104 d_20; ct_50

3 Ways to Invest in the Electric Airline Disruption

Paul Mampilly

Posted by | Apr 20, 2021 | , ,

Goodbye airlines!

Hello eVTOL!

That’s right. The world of air transportation is about to change!

Electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircrafts are taking the aviation industry by storm.

Think of flying EVs or air taxis. And companies such as UPS are already taking notice.

These self-piloting eVTOL aircrafts are possible because of America 2.0 technology.

And I want YOU to be able to invest in the ground floor as this industry gains momentum.

[Note: I want to start today’s video by addressing some YouTube comments to make sure you’re in the right place for Bold Profits investing. (0:06) Then, I jump into the full scope of this massive airline disruption. (5:49)]

Find out everything about this airline disruption now and THREE ways to invest today:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

P.S. This airline disruption is one of many because of our America 2.0 mega trends. We’ve cleared out all of the old-world companies from our model portfolios. That’s because this bull market that I’ve predicted will be an America 2.0 bull market. To see the full details of what I’m talking about, click here.

