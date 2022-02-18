3 Positive Earnings, Stocks Crash … WHY?

Roblox (RBLX), Palantir (PLTR), Matterport (MTTR).

Three of our America 2.0 companies reported earnings this week and got shelled!

And yet … the results were actually great. Like double- and triple-digit growth numbers.

You see, this market is driven by a LOT of fear…

High inflation + interest rate hike talk + America 1.0 companies cash squeezes + bond market sell-off = a weird brew in the market.

However, we are still #BOP (bullish, optimistic and positive). We’ll tell you why.

Corporate bonds and dividend stocks are signaling that America 2.0 stocks are setting up for a historic reversal.

The crypto market is feeling it too.

But remember: For big gains, you have to get in even when it’s not confirmed by the price … yet!

See our take on this bizarre market now:

Disclaimer: We are not recommending these stocks as Bold Profits Daily buys. We will not be tracking them here. We are just sharing our opinions. If you want our stock recommendations, please check out Profits Unlimited.

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Editor, Crypto Flash Trader

P.S. Are you sick of hearing us talk already?! Ha! Well, I’ve got something cool to share with you. Real-life stories from people in the Strong Hands Nation. You can see how and why they invest with Paul. Check it out here.