3 Most Important Things to Know About the 4th Industrial Revolution

An idea this big required a little more investigation on our end.

So we went straight to the source…

Paul Mampilly.

He gave us the inside track on everything you need to know about his newest groundbreaking idea: America 2.0.

Bold Profits Team: So, what is America 2.0?

Paul: America 2.0 is a massive upgrade that America will go through over the next few years. To put it simply: Our mega trends are creating the Fourth Industrial Revolution that is remaking America.

It’s an upgrade so big that citizens from every edge of the nation — from farmers to doctors and from 10-year-olds to 100-year-olds — will reap the benefits. And that’s just the start.

Bold Profits Team: What impact will America 2.0 have on the markets?

Paul: I believe that our economy is going to roar with life in a way never seen before. It’ll be capitalism in its finest hour. There is no question in my mind that those who position themselves at the forefront of America 2.0 will experience more prosperity than they ever thought possible.

Bold Profits Team: How can readers invest in America 2.0 right now?

Paul: America 2.0 is truly near and dear to my heart because it is a real opportunity to secure financial independence for generations.

The best way for readers to invest in the Fourth Industrial Revolution is a company at the center of it all.



Today my publisher and I are launching America 2.0, a video project — on the unparalleled boom driven by tech/population megatrends unfolding right now. I believe it's creating a 4th Industrial Revolution, turning our country into America 2.0. Watch here: https://t.co/ONQH4EQjWX pic.twitter.com/hVQKYvBGm1 — Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) January 8, 2020

