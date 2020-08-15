Because of you…

One million people saw our funny video ad…

You made it too easy!

So we decided to up the ante in the spirit of Bold Profits and shoot for 3 million.

And WOW!

You rose to the challenge. We are pleased to announce, you did it!

We are simply blown away by your Strong Hands and your dedication — not just to your own America 2.0 future, but your initiative in spreading the word.

It’s our mission to help make more Main Street millionaires … and with your help, we know we can do it!

We’ve already tripled our goal! (Like Profits Unlimited readers have tripled the market each year on average).

Not one but three million views in one week! You came through for us and helped extend our Strong Hands Nation!

This is huge!

Now, more Main Street investors know about Profits Unlimited — the best-kept investing secret out there — and they have you to thank!

If you haven’t watched or shared the video yet, please do! It’s a lot of fun. Visit or share with your loved ones — www.MyRichFriendPaul.com — for a good weekend laugh.

Even though we crushed our goal, we want to continue to show the world there’s a better way than Wall Street.

And it’s finally time for Main Street investors to have the upper hand in investing. Keep sharing: www.MyRichFriendPaul.com.

And again, thank you!

From all of us at Bold Profits, we know you are the most incredible readers out there. And we know the sky is the limit when it comes to our Strong Hands Nation.

We couldn’t have reached this goal without you!

As a special token of our appreciation, we made you a Strong Hands Nation badge of honor! You’ve earned it.

And we promise, we will continue to bring you our A-game because you deserve the best from us!

A-Game Investing From Bold Profits

Here’s the best of the best that the team found for you this week:

TSLA GoingUpness — Spot the BUY Time . It’s a secret every investor should know. The strategy for picking all-star stocks and knowing when to buy for the biggest gains. Paul calls it GoingUpness.

. It’s a secret every investor should know. The strategy for picking all-star stocks and knowing when to buy for the biggest gains. Paul calls it GoingUpness. 5 Incredible Buys for the Innovation Era . We’re entering an era of rapid change. Around the world, companies are developing life-changing innovations using the mega trends we talk about every week.

. We’re entering an era of rapid change. Around the world, companies are developing life-changing innovations using the mega trends we talk about every week. Your FIRST E-Learning ETF (Before $317 Billion Market Surge)! You may already be using this new tech trend that’s about to take off by the billions by 2025. Get our first e-learning exchange-traded fund (ETF) recommendation for America 2.0 profits.

Have You Met My Rich Friend Paul? He’s beating the market and putting the power back into the hands of Main Street investors.



He’s beating the market and putting the power back into the hands of Main Street investors. Beat the Market 3-to-1 by Breaking the “Wall of Worry.” Now is not the time to buy into fear. Find out the secret sauce driving the Dow Jones Industrial Average to 100,000 and how you can get in while it makes the climb!

Now is not the time to buy into fear. Find out the secret sauce driving the Dow Jones Industrial Average to 100,000 and how you can get in while it makes the climb! Bitcoin $50,000 Update and Tesla’s Stock Split. Huge America 2.0 opportunities. Everything you need to know about the crypto rally, TSLA and the top solar ETF to buy today.

Regards,

Your Bold Profits Team