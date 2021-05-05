Bitcoin (BTC) $250,000 over the next one to three years … Ethereum (ETH) $4,000 this year.

Big numbers, right?

Well, those were the predictions Paul made for the two cryptos earlier this year.

And I 100% agree with these targets

One Twitter follower wanted to know:

Hi Amber. We have never heard your own perspective on bitcoin and Ethereum. It would be good to hear your view on the two cryptos; we know Ian’s and Paul’s views. Also, Alex is so cute and it would be great if he could chair one of those updates haha.

— MorSwingTrader

Thank you! I’m happy to share my insight.

As I said, I’m with Paul and the team on being bullish, optimistic and positive (#BOP) on crypto. But the researcher in me had to dive in deeper.

I said in a previous Bold Profits Daily that we’re hitting a prime point for bitcoin — not only as an investment, but as a way to buy actual things such as cars, homes and vacations.

And now, I’ve found three ginormous breakthroughs this week that could send cryptos soaring even higher!

I’m going to tell you what’s going on with cryptos today, another bullish prediction and how you can get in on the crypto boom.

3 Bullish Signs for Crypto

Bitcoin and Ethereum have seen some volatility lately — right along with the rest of the market.

But they bounced up and even made new highs, where Ethereum is concerned.

And three breakthroughs I found this week signal that the adoption and demand for cryptos are set to rocket higher.

Crypto Breakthrough No. 1: Crypto Rewards Program

A private U.S. financial services company — called Social Finance Inc., or SoFi — is going to allow clients to redeem rewards earned through the company’s app for bitcoin or Ethereum.

According to Bloomberg News: “this crypto program is among the first to be made available in the industry.”

This is a notable development, because SoFi has 1.5 million members and 10 million registered users.

Their client base alone makes the awareness and mainstream adoption of these two cryptocurrencies palpable.

Crypto Breakthrough No. 2: Amazon Tokens

According to The Telegraph, Amazon is possibly on the brink of launching its own digital token.

The online retailer is reportedly hiring ex-Financial Conduct Authority officials in anticipation of a rumored cryptocurrency launch.

This shows the continued interest and adoption of cryptos among the world’s largest institutions and companies.

Crypto Breakthrough No. 3: ARK Invest Triples Down on Ethereum

Cathie Wood’s investment management firm ARK Invest recently gave three reasons why the digital cryptocurrency Ethereum will continue to break higher:

Increased institutional interest. You see, over the last two weeks, four Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) debuted on the Toronto Stock Exchange. This is paving the way for institutions to gain access to cryptos as demand rises. Strong on-chain signal. More and more investors are using the Ethereum network. ARK Invest points out that the “number of active wallets and total transaction fees” for Ethereum are now outpacing bitcoin, which is contributing to its recent price breakout. Plus, the boom of “decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).” Imminent protocol upgrades. Come July, the Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 1559 will: …change Ethereum’s transaction fee model significantly. Aiming to lower the volatility of Ethereum’s fees, EIP-1559 introduces a mechanism to burn some transaction fees, detracting from circulating supply and introducing deflation to the Ethereum ecosystem. The impact on Ether’s price could be like that associated with a bitcoin halving event.

As you can see, the awareness and growth of the crypto market are on a tear.

And while you’ve heard my and Paul’s predictions, I can’t leave out our resident crypto man Ian Dyer!

Talk about a super bull.

Ian predicts bitcoin will reach $115,000 by August 2021 and $350,000 overall in this bull cycle.

And his price target for ETH is $8,000 in this bull cycle!

I think these predictions are completely in reach.

Bitcoin’s mining supply is set to drop to 450 per day in 2024 and by 2025 the yearly change in total supply is set to be below 1%. This diminishing supply will help boost bitcoin’s price higher.

And increased institutional interest and the growing NFT market will aid in advancing Ethereum’s price.

Now I know what you’re thinking: Okay, how do I buy in?!

The Cryptocurrency Wave Is Yours for the Taking

We are not short on opportunities for you in the cryptoverse at Bold Profits.

The first obvious question: Should you buy bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)?

We say yes! Paul recommends both in his flagship newsletter Profits Unlimited.

In fact, he explains a third investment in the cryptoverse in this special presentation. You can see it and find out how to unlock the details about his recommendations here.

If you want to go all-in on the cryptocurrency investing revolution, we have another option for you.

Paul and Ian will soon be launching a brand-new cryptocurrency trading product called Crypto Flash Trader.

With Ian leading this one, you can expect full steam ahead on bullish recommendations. While they beta test and put the finishing touches on this service, you can sign up here to get their free crypto trading content.

Before you buy anything crypto, you should see these videos.

They go into detail about everything you need to know about buying. Simply click here to put in your email and they’ll send you their first two videos (plus a new one coming this week!).

All I can say is the Bold Profits Nation is ready!

I posted a poll on Twitter and it looks like you are ready to spend your crypto $$!

Strong Hands Nation. As #Bitcoin goes mainstream, what Major purchase would you consider making with this cryptocurrency? (@Mampillyguru forecasts #Bitcoin could reach $250K over next 1-3 years.) — Amber Lancaster (@ALancasterGuru) March 25, 2021

So, if you want to join the crypto investing revolution, now’s the time.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing