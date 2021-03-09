Your Strong Hands have been tested over the last two weeks.

I want you to know that this kind of market activity is normal after nearly a year-long rally for tech stocks.

But I’ve got my eyes facing forward, and here’s what I see: disruptification.

You might know every stock pick we recommend is exclusively focused on that. Disruptive, futuristic themes that will completely reshape our world.

Because that’s where we think you can make the biggest money in the stock market. And right now, I believe it’s just getting started…

I’m looking at three industries that will come out on top of this Strong Hands market.

These three mega trends have the potential to be the key disruptive stocks for your America 2.0 portfolio:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited