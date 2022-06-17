3 Causes of Today’s Crypto Crash
Jump to Today’s IanCast Hot Topics:
🔥 Macro — Federal Reserve moves & why America 1.0 companies are in BIGGER trouble than you could ever imagine… (0:48)
🔥 Crypto — the domino effect that left $billion companies liquidated and the market in shambles. (20:53)
Fed says this. Does this. Another interest rate hike. Inflation is still high. Just another week around here it feels like…
But a clear divide is happening in the stock market. You know it.
America 1.0 vs. America 2.0. Value blue chips vs. growth.
It’s going to be a major theme for the rest of the year.
Crypto is following a similar path to growth stocks.
We’ve seen almost a complete reset.
But I don’t think this selling is natural — even for a bear market. I think it’s a domino effect.
Three huge crypto companies — Celsius, Three Arrows Capital and Terra — sent a shockwave through the market … causing a crash.
I’ll walk you through it all and answer the burning question: Should you sell?
Regards,
Editor, Crypto Flash Trader