3 Catalysts to Fuel a Growth Stock Rally

Anti-ARKK? Not us.

Essentially the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) is our America 2.0 ETF.

But right now, people are betting against it through SARK — an anti-innovation fund.

There are millions of dollars pushing into this fund. It shows me that the anti-growth-stock trade is crowded.

That only means one thing: There are plenty of buyers to fuel the rally later on.

We know it’s been a brutal few months. But you have to have a #BOP (bullish, optimistic, positive) mindset.

In order to get the rewards, you have to go through times like this.

Now is not the time to give in to the FUD (fear, uncertainty, doubt).

In fact, we see three catalysts that can turn this market around and back to growth stocks. Check it out:

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Editor, Crypto Flash Trader