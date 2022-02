The market continues to test your Strong Hands.

Right now, there’s a lot of FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt), especially with the rate hike forecasts.

Please hold on if you can!

The Great Reversal back into our growth stocks and crypto is coming.

Stay strong. ✊

Stay optimistic. 👍

Stay positive. 😊

Here are three bullish signals for America 2.0 and what could ignite the rally:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited