3 Biggest Tech Reveals for 2020 Profits

Nearly 20,000 new technology products from 4,500 exhibitors will debut this week. Here are the three biggest tech reveals for 2020.

Paul reveals how you can benefit from America's economic upgrade.

This is a critical moment. Technology meets innovation meets industrials. We call it America 2.0.

And this week will be a game-changer.

3D-printed motorcycles. Virtual reality “Cybershoes.” Alexa-enabled “smart cars.”

These are just three of the next-tech innovations showcased this week at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

Every January, the top innovators in technology unveil their latest wares at CES — the world’s largest and most influential tech event.

In all, over 170,000 people from more than 45 countries are expected to attend this year’s event. And nearly 20,000 new technology products from 4,500 exhibitors will debut.

As a registered attendee for CES 2020, my email inbox is filled to the brim with behind-the-scenes insights of what new technological innovations and products consumers can expect to see in 2020.

So, for this week’s Bold Profits Daily, I thought I’d give you a taste of what new tech is in store for you in 2020 — and the best way to invest in these top tech reveals.

They all capitalize on the mega tech trends that are creating what Paul Mampilly describes as America 2.0— a new, millennial-driven industrial revolution that is changing the way we live, work and play.

We’re already well on our way, so there’s no time to waste. Let’s jump right into the three biggest technology reveals of 2020.

Tech Play No. 1 — Cybershoes

Cybershoes are taking virtual reality (VR) and video gaming to the next level.

When you think of VR, you probably see the headsets that go over your eyes … but this week at CES 2020, it’s time to make way for Cybershoes.

Cybershoes are an affordable, innovative virtual reality accessory that allow users to physically walk or run through VR video games.

The company states: “With the Cybershoes at your feet, all of your moments are controlled by your own physical movement, so you can walk alongside giants through snow-covered canyons, ramble through battlefields set alight with dragon fire, or charge into abandoned cities to eradicate the mutant hordes as if you were actually there.”

But VR video games are just the beginning for Cybershoes.

Cybershoes can be used by engineers and builders for VR construction previews. They can also help physical therapists train for physical rehab.

Tech Play No. 2 — Rivian and Alexa, a Perfect Match?

U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian just announced it’s partnering with Amazon’s Alexa to make its electric adventure vehicles that much more connected.

Rivian’s electric adventure vehicles are set to debut at the end of this year.

These EVs are built to not only be sustainable, but also rugged, adventurous and fast.

Capable of both off-road and on-road driving, the Rivian R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV are projected to have a driving range of 400-plus miles on a single charge, tow up to 11,000 pounds, have up to 750 horsepower and accelerate from zero to 60 in three seconds.

In this new partnership, Rivian car owners will be able to speak to Alexa and ask the cloud-based voice service to control the vehicle’s windows, open and close the trunk, adjust the HVAC system and much more.

Overall, Rivian owners will also be able to “check on their gear remotely by accessing the vehicle’s bed camera from screen-based devices like Echo Showand Fire TV. The integration also allows Rivian to provide new ‘car-to-home’ and ‘home-to-car’ skills unique to its vehicles.”

Amazon appears to be quite smitten with Rivian. As announced in September 2019, the e-commence giant will be ordering 100,000 electric delivery vehicles from Rivian, the largest order everof electric delivery vehicles.

Tech Play No. 3 — 3D-Printed Motorcycles

Next up, get ready for 3D-printed motorcycles.

As I mentioned in this Monday’s Market Talk, Dynamism, a leader in tech and 3D-printing solutions for more than 20 years, will debut its most exciting 3D printers yet at CES 2020.

Its first printer, the Desktop Metal Fiber, prints products that are two times stronger than steel but that weigh less than aluminum.

This printer brings automated fiber placement technology, once reserved for multimillion-dollar machines, to a desktop format at an affordable price. This makes 3D printing more mainstream than ever before.

Its second printer can print a fully 3D-printed motorcycle and is touted as the potential future of additive manufacturing in automotive.

The bike is called the Nera eBike and is printed on Dynamism’s BigRep 3D printer.

Per the company, “over the past few years, additive manufacturing has continued to test the bounds of what can be 3D printed.”

The Nera eBike seen in the above photo was printed in 15 parts on BigRep 3D printers and includes airless tires, rims, shocks, steering and more.

The 2 Best Ways to Profit From the High-Tech Innovations of 2020

CES is revealing the biggest tech innovations of the year.

But that’s still only the beginning.

As you may know, Paul Mampilly is forecasting 2020 to be the year of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. It will usher in America 2.0, an era of technological innovation, especially in 3D printing.

And as you can see, these tech breakthroughs are proving him correct.

So here are two unbelievable ways to profit in this revolution, our top tech reveals:

Line yourself up at the forefront of America 2.0.The evidence of this economic upgrade continues to pile up. Check out Paul's forecast for it here, including his No. 1 stock pick for 2020. Play the innovations featured at CES 2020 by investing in the ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund (NYSE: ARKK). ARKK invests in disruptive innovations such as industrial innovation in energy, automation and manufacturing (''Industrial Innovation'') that will all give you a broader exposure to America 2.0.

