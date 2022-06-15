3 Bear Market Rebounders on Sale Now

Bear markets feel awful.

But here’s what we know…

Every bear market will eventually turn into a bull market. And in hindsight, buying and holding now will feel brilliant!

Selling at low prices to buy back at higher ones is a money loser.

Paul’s been through this himself, so he understands how hard it is:

Our innovative stocks — which are now trading at bargain prices — have a great potential to rebound.

We firmly believe you will come out of this downturn better, stronger and most importantly, wealthier.

Remember, Paul’s Bull vs. Bear-O-Meter shows he believes the bear market is 90% over and the bull market is just getting started:

I’ve seen your messages. I know it’s hard. But here’s why holding will be worth it.

Buy & Hold With Strong Hands for Massive Rebound

This roller-coaster ride for stocks is actually normal. No stock will rise or fall in a straight line.

Take a look at Amazon’s historic stock price during the tech wreck of the early 2000s.

It sank.

It went from a pre-split high of $361.87 per share in December 1998 to a low of just $5.51 per share on October 1, 2001.

Ouch.

Barron’s 1999 cover “Amazon.Bomb” sent weak handed investors running for the hills.

But the thing is, unlike the other dot-coms of the late 1990s, Jeff Bezos’ Amazon.com actually had a business model that worked and was built around a slow and steady “market-changing customer value proposition and a radical profit formula.”

Just like our America 2.0 stock recommendations today, Amazon’s business was treated like other dot-com companies at the time.

Those who had the grit and foresight to buy Amazon shares at those low prices and hold through the trading valleys saw total returns of as much 61,000%:

We believe super rebound gains can be had in America 2.0 stocks, too.

The companies Paul recommends make incredible products now.

They are not science experiments but companies that generate sales and have sound business models that generate revenue.

Growth.

Seeing through the doom and gloom of a bear market is never easy.

Right now, our companies are trading at extremely low prices.

But as Paul says:

In my judgment, they won’t be trading at a discount forever. If you separate the emotion of crashing stock prices and focus on the solutions our companies represent to today’s problems, you can see that the future is very bright for them. If their business future is bright then the future for their stocks is also very bright.

3 Industries Poised to Grow Beyond the Bear Market

In this week’s Market Talk Monday video I explained how America 2.0 innovators will come through this bear market stronger than ever:

The companies we recommended across our Bold Profits services are steeped in future-forward mega trends that are just in their infancy of growth.

Our mega trends include:

So, just like when we’re visiting a new theme park or unfamiliar mall and need to know “where we are” on the directory map, here’s where we are.

And more importantly … where we are heading.

The saying “a picture paints a thousand words” can be applied to these three industry projection charts.

Mega Trend Industry No. 1: 3D Printing

The global 3D-printing market size, currently valued at $18 billion, is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 24.3% from 2022 through 2029, reaching $83.9 billion by 2029.

3D-Printing Note: Paul is super #BOP (bullish, optimistic, positive) on this mega trend. In fact, he believes it’s remaking America, solving supply chain issues, and it’s a top deflationary tech.

See the full story here.

Mega Trend Industry No. 2: Precision Medicine

The global precision medicine market size, currently valued at $74 billion, is projected to hit $140.7 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 11.5% from 2021 through 2030.

Mega Trend Industry No. 3: Metaverse

And finally, the global metaverse market size, currently valued at $60 billion, is projected to reach $1.6 trillion by 2030. Growing at a compound annual growth rate of 50.74% from 2021 through 2030. A jaw dropping number!

The potential gains in these mega trends appear to be evident with compounding growth happening year after year.

Now’s the time to buy low, buy slow and hold on tight.

To learn more about Paul’s investment recommendations to harness the growth potential of these future-forward industries, please click here to get started.

Now is a great time to turn your bear market blues to the future of bull market wins.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing

