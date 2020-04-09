3 America 2.0 Stocks for the Post-Pandemic New World

Story Highlights:

The COVID-19 crisis is boosting the fortunes of innovative tech companies and fast-tracking what Paul Mampilly calls America 2.0.

Here are three America 2.0 stocks that will lead us into the new world.

When smart, forward-looking innovators embrace new technologies, they can solve global problems.

Companies are realizing that they need to change to succeed in this new world of America 2.0. And our Bold Profits mega trends are helping them push forward.

3D printing : Automakers are retooling their factories to make ventilators using 3D printers.

: Automakers are retooling their factories to make ventilators using 3D printers. The Internet of Things : Telemedicine visits soared 50% in March and are expected to top 1 billion this year.

: Telemedicine visits soared 50% in March and are expected to top 1 billion this year. Precision medicine: Biotech startups are fast-tracking new COVID-19 tests, drugs and vaccines using precision medicine techniques.

This is America 2.0 in action.

All of these next-generation technologies are being harnessed to combat the pressing COVID-19 crisis. But they won’t go away when the crisis passes.

In fact, these mega tech trends will only expand to boost the post-pandemic economy — improving our lives and providing massive opportunities for investors today.

We’re already starting to see signs of “GoingUpness” — Paul’s strategy for pinpointing stocks with the most profit potential — in these mega trends.

With that in mind, I’m going to give you not one. Not two. But three incredible America 2.0 plays you can buy today that are going to keep soaring higher post-pandemic.

Mega Trend Investment No. 1 — 3D Printing

The nation’s automakers are converting their manufacturing facilities to makeshift 3D-printing factories to produce ventilators, protective masks and other medical equipment needed to combat the coronavirus.

This adds to the growing list of 3D-printing applications biotech startups have developed — to create new drugs, organs, body parts and medical devices.

And Tesla, not to be outdone, is retooling its electric vehicle plants to build ventilators to help combat the COVID-19 crisis. Check out this new YouTube video — view it here — to see how.

The takeaway: The 3D-printing industry will soar more than 300% over the next five years, becoming a $44.4 billion industry by 2025. That’s up from $4.4 billion six years ago and $10.87 billion in 2018 — a leap of more than 900% since 2013.

To tap into the amazing potential of 3D printing, you can buy The 3D Printing ETF (BATS: PRNT). This exchange-traded fund (ETF) gives you exposure to 56 companies involved in this mega trend.

Mega Trend Investment No. 2 — The Internet of Things

The virtual health care trend of telemedicine is accelerating during social distancing.

Thanks to the Internet of Things, patients are taking advantage of video-consults with their doctors to avoid germ-infested offices and hospitals.

The latest industry estimates show March telehealth visits soared 50%, with virtual health care interactions expected to top 1 billion by the end of the year.

The takeaway: The telemedicine market is projected to rise to $130 billion or more by 2025 — a whopping 240% since 2018.

If you want to take advantage of the telemedicine boom, you can invest in the iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (NYSE: IHF). This ETF holds a portfolio of 47 health care companies, many of which are already using telemedicine.

Mega Trend Investment No. 3 — Precision Medicine

A handful of biotech startups have fast-tracked new COVID-19 tests, antiviral drugs and even vaccines.

They’re using leading-edge genetic engineering techniques — delivering promising medicines in a matter of weeks, not months or years.

The takeaway: The growing precision medicine market is expected to skyrocket by 985% to become a $217 billion market by 2028, up from just $39 billion in 2013.

To grab a piece of the precision medicine mega trend, I recommend the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK). Despite the recent volatility of the market, it’s up nearly 10% since October.

The Best Way to Boost Your Portfolio

These are just three mega tech trends at the heart of America 2.0.

By investing in the mega trends that are changing our world for the better, you can help advance some of the most promising technologies in health we’ve ever seen.

The coronavirus has pulled back the curtain on a handful of tech innovations that were barely imaginable even a decade ago.

They are creating a road map to success in the new world of America 2.0

Paul explains it all and highlights another mega trend — and his No.1 stock pick for it — in this special America 2.0 presentation. You can watch it here now.

