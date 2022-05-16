3 Altcoins to Watch With Bitcoin’s BIG Rebound

Crypto looks like the internet did in the early 2000s?

Well, yes and no.

Crypto has taken perhaps a bigger hit than the stock market.

Bitcoin is down over 55% from its all-time high, and altcoins have been hammered.

But unlike the dot-com bust, we believe a BIG crypto comeback will happen much faster.

This massive downturn — while hard to watch — also creates an investment opportunity of a lifetime.

I polled the team to see if they were buying, holding or selling and you may (or may not) be surprised at their answers…

This is not advice, just opinion. And ultimately you have to do what’s best for you.

That said, watch today’s Market Talk for three altcoins to watch with bitcoin’s rebound:

We sent you the same question I asked the team: Are you buying now?

Around 70% said YES!

So as always, but especially when markets are volatile, remember to follow the Rules of the Game.

And *claps* for YOU for staying #BOP (bullish, optimistic and positive)!

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited