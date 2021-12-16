2022 Telehealth-Trend: Invest for 63-Fold Growth

Question for you today: What have you stopped doing over the past 20 months that you won’t be going back to?

For millions of Americans, the answer is: going to their doctor’s office.

As Paul told you this week, a new federal study says Medicare telehealth visits increased 63-fold during the pandemic — from 840,000 in 2019 to 52.7 million!

That’s not all: Approved Medicare telehealth services will stay in place until at least 2024, which means this is only the beginning.

It’s not just Medicare users … I took a little poll in the Bold Profits group and pretty much everyone agreed. They’d rather use a virtual telehealth option in most cases.

We’re not alone.

A new survey conducted by the Harris Poll finds 65% of Americans plan to use telehealth services after the pandemic.

This revolution in medicine streamlines care for patients and doctors alike. With a smartphone, tablet or computer app, you can meet virtually with your physician.

No need to wait months for an appointment, drive to your doc’s office, find a parking space, sit in a waiting room or fill out office paperwork.

And telehealth consults aren’t just for minor conditions. This week, I helped run a telehealth visit for an older family member who’s being treated for leukemia.

Speaking with her oncologist through an online video link made it easy-peasy.

And keep in mind: Medicare isn’t the only provider turning to telehealth in a big way. Most insurance companies and many doctors’ offices and hospital chains are embracing the trend and have even created their own apps for it.

This tells me two things:

Our health care system is getting an America 2.0 upgrade with telehealth that is improving care for tens of millions of Americans.

This is a massive investment opportunity for you.

Telehealth is one of the mega trends that will take off in 2022. Check it out.

Digital Docs for Your Health & Wealth

Telehealth is reviving the old-fashioned doctor house call with a new high-tech America 2.0 twist.

A decade ago, telehealth practices were rare. And most insurances refused to cover it.

But a lot has changed since then.

This week’s report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is just one example.

Not only did telehealth use skyrocket 63-fold during the pandemic, but in 2020 telemedicine visits comprised a third of total visits to behavioral health specialists, 8% of visits to primary care providers and 3% of visits to specialists.

Nearly four in 10 Americans now use telehealth services — 82% having their first session in the past two years, according to a recent poll by the American Psychiatric Association.

That’s up from just 350,000 in 2013, according to one market-research estimate.

I can vouch for telehealth’s benefits myself. I’ve used telemedicine apps offered by my insurance provider even before the pandemic and over the past two years, as well.

In some ways, a video consult with my doctor feels more personal. He’s looking at me — smiling back at me from my iPhone — and not distracted by office workers or other things. I felt like he was really listening.

Keep in mind, this is just the tip of the iceberg of telemedicine’s reach and potential.

The latest applications go beyond simply chatting with your doctor via video. The next-generation features artificial intelligence (AI), better remote sensors and new diagnostic techniques that key into a patient’s unique symptoms and genetics.

For instance:

Chatbots now offer an online AI-robotic “therapist.” One study found people who chatted with one had a 45% reduction in depression and were 10 times more likely to take their medications.

New technology built into consumer electronics such as smartwatches can alert doctors to a patient’s medical needs, such as detecting a heart problem that triggers a doc to reach out by phone within minutes.

Genetic testing is driving new AI-telehealth platforms that allow patients to consult with specialists remotely for more personalized care based on their DNA.

This is the future. And for us, that spells opportunity.

Telehealth Opportunities for You in the Supercycle Phase 2

So, what’s the best way to invest in the telemedicine revolution and other America 2.0 mega trends?

Paul and the investment team have remodeled all of our portfolios for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

