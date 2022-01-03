2022 = Takeoff Year for New Digital Gilded Age

Here’s a 2022 outlook for you: $10.6 billion to $2.26 trillion!

That’s the growth of the crypto market since 2013. And it shows that we’re in the dawn of the New Digital Gilded Age.

Need another?

Look at Tesla. Despite shipping bottlenecks, chip shortages … they’ve gone from zero Tesla deliveries in 2011 to one million in 2021.

The crypto market and Tesla are telling you. There’s more to come.

America 2.0 companies have gone through the wringer. And they’ve overcome! They have proven life-changing technologies.

And we are going to see EXPONENTIAL growth.

2022 is a takeoff year.

However…

You can’t win unless you’re in.

I’m sure 2021 shook out some weaker hands. But I’m telling you. Get back in.

Watch this to see why now is the time:

Bitcoin is on fire! Take a look at this retweet I posted today:

What one Bitcoin could buy: Today: a Tesla 5 years ago: an iPhone 10 years ago: a Big Mac — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) January 2, 2022

Not only that, I told you the crypto market has surged to $2.26 trillion!

If you’re ready to be in to ride the wave of exponential growth in the New Digital Gilded Age, here’s one way:

Get the details on our crypto trading strategy now.

