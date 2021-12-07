America 2.0 in 2022: Negative Interest Rates

One of my predictions for next year is that we will see negative interest rates.

I know. People are going to say: “Paul — that’s preposterous.”

Well, the reality of our world is that people are holding more cash. Americans have trillions in savings alone!

Here’s why this is a big deal.

I think this huge bid on cash is going to ultimately push into our America 2.0 growth stocks.

There is a loop forming here — 2022 is going to be THE year you’ll see Fourth Industrial Revolution tech adoption in real life.

This is great news for you. Watch today’s Bold Profits Daily and see what I mean:

2022 Predictions Opportunity: Like I said today, this is going to be a breakout year for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

America 2.0 technology is creating all-new electric cars, spacecraft and even medicines. All while disrupting three dozen industries … industries worth trillions.

And it’s making them right here … at home in America.

We’re not leaving any gains on the table in 2022. I’m recommending “obvious” stocks for America 2.0.

And this one seems like a no-brainer buy to me… Click here for full details.

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited