2022 Mega Trend Race!

Posted by | Oct 30, 2021 | , ,

1 minute, 35 second read

We’re celebrating Halloween with an America 2.0 twist!

Paul, Amber and Ian dressed up for the occasion in our best mega trend costumes!

But we want to know — which of these trends do you think will soar the highest in 2022?

Tesla already joined the $1 trillion elite club this week… Maybe one of these will be next!

Will it be the space race represented by Paul, the astronaut:

Paul Mampilly Space Gif

Or electric vehicles (EVs), represented by Amber, the autonomous EV racecar driver:

Amber Lancaster EV Gif

Or cryptos represented by Ian, the bitcoin miner:

Ian Dyer Crypto Gif

Cast your vote here:

Loading

Happy Halloween, and happy investing from the whole Bold Profits team!

Don’t Wait! Invest in Mega Trends TODAY

The America 2.0 mega trends we follow are making huge leaps and bounds, and this week everyone had some incredible news and views to share:

Regards,

Your Bold Profits Team

