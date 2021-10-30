2022 Mega Trend Race!

We’re celebrating Halloween with an America 2.0 twist!

Paul, Amber and Ian dressed up for the occasion in our best mega trend costumes!

But we want to know — which of these trends do you think will soar the highest in 2022?

Tesla already joined the $1 trillion elite club this week… Maybe one of these will be next!

Will it be the space race represented by Paul, the astronaut:

Or electric vehicles (EVs), represented by Amber, the autonomous EV racecar driver:

Or cryptos represented by Ian, the bitcoin miner:

Cast your vote here:

Javascript is disabled Javascript is disabled on your browser. Please enable it in order to use this form. Loading Your form has been submitted Thank you for taking the survey, we have received your answers. You can view it anytime from this link below:

%TRACK_LINK%

We have also attached a copy of your submission. Server Side Error We faced problems while connecting to the server or receiving data from the server. Please wait for a few seconds and try again. If the problem persists, then check your internet connectivity. If all other sites open fine, then please contact the administrator of this website with the following information. TextStatus: undefined

HTTP Error: undefined Processing your request Error Some error has occured.

Happy Halloween, and happy investing from the whole Bold Profits team!

Don’t Wait! Invest in Mega Trends TODAY

The America 2.0 mega trends we follow are making huge leaps and bounds, and this week everyone had some incredible news and views to share:

Regards,

Your Bold Profits Team