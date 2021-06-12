We’re on our way to BINGO, Strong Hands Nation!

So far, we’ve checked off four spots from our 2021 predictions bingo card:

Now, we told you that you could place our predictions anywhere you wanted on the blank bingo card. That means you could have BINGO right now!

So far, the four predictions that have come true are:

1 — A country will adopt bitcoin as its sovereign currency.

9 — An esports event will attract 4X more viewers than the Super Bowl.

11 — Tesla will buy into bitcoin.

19 — Tesla will be added to the S&P 500.

Click here to view larger image.

Be sure to check your card! If you have bingo, be the first to email us a picture of your completed card for a special prize at BoldProfits@BanyanHill.com!

If you haven’t hit bingo yet, no worries. We’re bullish, optimistic and positive (#BOP) that we’ll have more predictions to check off soon!

Play Bingo for Fun, but Invest for Growth

Investing should be fun! On top of that, we want you to lock in massive bold profits. That’s why we look for GROWTH stocks, sectors and mega trends. Here are some recommendations:

Regards,

Your Bold Profits Team