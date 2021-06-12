 be_ixf;ym_202106 d_12; ct_50

Select Page

2021 Predictions Bingo UPDATE!

Posted by | Jun 12, 2021 | ,

1 minute, 52 second read

We’re on our way to BINGO, Strong Hands Nation!

So far, we’ve checked off four spots from our 2021 predictions bingo card:

bpd stock bingo card 2021

Now, we told you that you could place our predictions anywhere you wanted on the blank bingo card. That means you could have BINGO right now!

So far, the four predictions that have come true are:

  • 1 — A country will adopt bitcoin as its sovereign currency.
  • 9 — An esports event will attract 4X more viewers than the Super Bowl.
  • 11 — Tesla will buy into bitcoin.
  • 19 — Tesla will be added to the S&P 500.

bpd 2021 stock bingo card numbers

Click here to view larger image.

Be sure to check your card! If you have bingo, be the first to email us a picture of your completed card for a special prize at BoldProfits@BanyanHill.com!

If you haven’t hit bingo yet, no worries. We’re bullish, optimistic and positive (#BOP) that we’ll have more predictions to check off soon!

Play Bingo for Fun, but Invest for Growth

Investing should be fun! On top of that, we want you to lock in massive bold profits. That’s why we look for GROWTH stocks, sectors and mega trends. Here are some recommendations:

Regards,

Your Bold Profits Team

Recommended For You

Washington Is Sending These Stocks Sideways

3D-Printed Satellites Market DOUBLE: Don’t Miss This Buy

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

"You told me to ignore the noise on Wall Street. And thanks to you, I started towards the end of 2016 with $200,000 in my account and I recently put in an extra $100,000. [As of February 2019] My account is worth $500,788! I would’ve missed out if I followed conventional wisdom."

- Helen C.

“At the end of August [2018], my 401K was $659,000. Now, on September 4th [2018], it’s $715,000. My account is up $56,000 in the last 5 days!”

- Warren O

“I found Profits Unlimited in Summer 2016. Starting with about $20,000, I began following your recommendations and did my own thing as well. Four years later, I am happy to report my portfolio is now in the six figures."

- Andrew

Share This