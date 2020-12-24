Merry almost-Christmas Bold Profits Nation!

I’ve been eyeing one gift under the tree. I suspect (and hope) it’s a brand-new virtual reality (VR) headset.

Our virtual reality mega trend is taking off this year!

And I made another prediction for 2021 that I want to share with you today.

It didn’t make it into our series because I found something shocking when I dug in a little deeper. And this prediction is a little more light-hearted than some of our others, but I still think it’s pretty awesome.

And you can definitely profit from it!

Here it is: In 2021, an eSports event will have more viewers than the Super Bowl.

Now, that’s a new America 2.0 trend for you.

More and more, I’m seeing people rave about gaming trends with VR headsets and streaming their own gaming event on virtual platforms like Twitch and YouTube.

Look at this chart that shows the surge to almost 9 million active streamers this year:

When in lockdown, you find a way. And this gaming trend sparked an America 2.0 mega trendand opportunity for you. I’ve been watching this trend (and gaming) for years, so for me this rise seemed inevitable … obvious.

Today, I’ll tell you how to invest as it steals market share from one of the biggest American sporting events EVER.

ALREADY — 4X Bigger Than the Super Bowl!

The Super Bowl was watched by 103.5 million people around the world in 2018 and 98.2 million last year. And in the U.S. alone, about 154.4 million people watched some kind of live sport.

That’s a huge amount of people.

But after I made my eSports prediction, I found something that may surprise you.

I was late on this one…

The global audience for eSports was already more than 4X bigger than the Super Bowl viewership.

According to Newzoo, the total eSports audience hit 443 million people in 2019, which was an increase of 48 million from 2018.

The bottom line is that eSports — and the America 2.0 tech that makes playing, interacting, and streaming them possible — is making a noticeable disruption from traditional sports.

When the 2020 number comes in for the total eSports audience, I believe it will have grown far more than we’ve ever seen before. And those new viewers will be a driver of growth for years to come.

There have been flashes of extreme popularity in eSports events for years.

In two to three years, I think eSports will be the new normal.

Invest in eSports Massive Super Bowl-Sized Growth

My updated 2021 prediction for this trend: 2021’s eSporting events will make the Super Bowl’s crowd size look tiny.

Virtual viewing is here to stay.

And there’s a way for you to profit from this rapid rise of eSports.

I recommend buying into the Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSE: GAMR).

When you buy shares of GAMR, you’re buying into 88 of the world’s top companies that make everything from the smallest components of gaming machines to the biggest game developers in the world, all at the same time.

So, as eSports continues to flourish, I believe GAMR will be an incredible investment.

And hopefully your GAMR gains will cover all your holiday spending next year!

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Editor, Rapid Profit Trader