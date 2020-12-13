2021 Stock Market Forecasts — What’s Your Pick?

That’s a wrap on this week’s special 2021 Prediction Series!

And wow! The team did not disappoint with some BOLD calls.

Ian — “The crypto market will hit $5 trillion.”

Tamara — “80% of home showings will go virtual.”

Patrick — “300 America 2.0 IPOs and bitcoin heading into Dow 100K.”

Amber — “It’s going to be THE year for a new energy boom.” Paul piggybacked this prediction with his No. 1 stock for the new energy revolution and the secret to the 12-million-mile battery. Click here to see that now.

And as for Paul … he made several incredibly huge speculations on 3D printing, a bitcoin shocker and named three space companies to watch in 2021.

Then throughout the week, they dived in giving you specific opportunities around these predictions.

We hope you enjoyed the series and are as excited for 2021 as we are!

But we want to know: Which 2021 prediction are you investing in and are there more that you want to hear about?

Let us know here:

Javascript is disabled Javascript is disabled on your browser. Please enable it in order to use this form. Loading Your form has been submitted Thank you for taking the survey, we have received your answers. You can view it anytime from this link below:

%TRACK_LINK%

We have also attached a copy of your submission. Server Side Error We faced problems while connecting to the server or receiving data from the server. Please wait for a few seconds and try again. If the problem persists, then check your internet connectivity. If all other sites open fine, then please contact the administrator of this website with the following information. TextStatus: undefined

HTTP Error: undefined Processing your request Error Some error has occured.

Then next Saturday, we’ll reveal any new opportunities and share our No. 1 investing strategy for 2021.

If you missed any of these 2021 opportunities, keep reading for a recap.

Stocks, ETFs and 2021 Opportunities for YOU

Catch up on our 2021 Bold Profits Daily prediction series here:

Regards,

Your Bold Profits Team