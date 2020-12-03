2021 Precision Medicine Plays for $1.5 Trillion Disruption

How much do you spend on prescription drugs?

If you’re like most Americans, about $1,200 every year.

But chances are, you don’t know whether you’re getting your money’s worth — that is: whether those expensive drugs are actually doing you any good.

That’s because most drugs are one-size-fits-all therapies that don’t work for everyone.

But that’s all about to change.

A new generation of “smart” drugs — with wireless sensors — are allowing doctors to track whether the meds you take are actually working. Some even let you monitor them yourself, using your smartphone.

It’s all part of a health care revolution: precision medicine.

Forbes recently predicted 2021 will be a breakout year for this new era in medicine, and I couldn’t agree more.

Smart meds, where drugs can be customized to match the genetic and biological makeup of each individual patient, are one of the most remarkable breakthroughs in this new era in health care.

It’s poised to disrupt the global prescription drug market set to reach $1.5 trillion by 2021.

And today, I’m going to tell you about two smart ways to take advantage of the revolution in smart meds today — for healthy profits.

America 2.0 RX to Disrupt $675 Billion

Big Pharma’s business model is pretty typical of the old way of doing things.

Drug companies spend billions of dollars to create a single new blockbuster medication that can be prescribed for millions of people.

But those one-size-fits-all meds don’t work for everyone. The new breed of smart pills could change all that.

Several innovative biotech companies and medical device manufacturers have developed new medicines with tiny wireless sensors.

Here’s how it works:

If you’re diabetic, you have to check your blood sugar levels multiple times a day, using painful needle sticks and glucose monitors. Then, you’d have to take standard-dose pills to make sure it’s not too high or too low.

But there’s a lot of guesswork — should you take a 500-mg pill twice a day, or a 1,000-mg once a day? The drugs don’t work the same for everyone because of genetic and biological differences, and dosage requirements vary patient to patient.

Smart pills take the guesswork out of it all.

They continually monitor whether the drugs are working to maintain the right blood sugar levels and can send alerts when more (or less) is needed, based on precise individual needs.

This is precision medicine at work.

Big Pharma (and its $1.5 trillion) better watch out! Precision medicine will disrupt all that money. And investors stand to profit big from the transition.

The United States alone will account for up to $675 billion of the $1.5 trillion.

And keep in mind: Smart meds are just one example of how precision medicine works.

This America 2.0 industry is on track for massive growth in the years ahead and Bold Profits Daily readers are going to have all the tools to lock in gain from it.

Up Your Precision Medicine Stake for 2021

With only one month to go, now is the time to get your 2021 portfolio ready.

Massive disruption is ahead for the old-world prescription drug market.

Precision medicine smart drugs are going to take the place of the expensive RX.

One of the best ways for you to profit is to invest in an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that gives you broad exposure to the biotech and genetic companies leading the way.

I recommend the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSE: XBI). This ETF lets you tap into 122 U.S. biotech stocks at the center of the precision medicine trend. It’s on a tear this year, rising nearly 73% since March!

Another way…

Paul is #BOP on precision medicine for 2021.

This year, he’s added three stellar stocks for this mega trend. In fact, the Profits Unlimited (his laser-focused America 2.0 research service) model portfolio has a special section just for precision medicine:

I can’t reveal his stock picks here to be fair to his subscribers. But you can unlock them today.

These stocks have the potential to soar in precision medicine’s breakout year.

Click here to check out Paul’s No. 1 strategy for picking Profits Unlimited stocks — including details on how to unlock these three.

To your health and wealth,

Nick Tate

Senior Editorial Manager, Banyan Hill Publishing