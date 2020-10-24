 be_ixf;ym_202010 d_24; ct_50

Select Page

2021 Portfolio Prep: 3 Stocks to Sell Today

Posted by | Oct 24, 2020 | , ,

1 minute, 51 second read

2021 Portfolio Prep: 3 Stocks to Sell Today

Talk about a bad idea…

Buy what Warren Buffett does.

Yikes! Nope. The blue-chip investor is heavily invested in America 1.0 stocks … that are destined to go to zero.

One thing you can count on from us is an honest perspective of where we see the market heading.

And the market is moving to America 2.0 — stocks for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

If you want to make money in the stock market, buy into the new. (Get Paul’s recommendation now.)

And equally important: avoid the old.

Here are three stocks we’ve added to the Blacklist — Paul’s list of 100 stocks to sell today:

  • Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO)
  • American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP)
  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B)

All three of these stocks represent America 1.0, so make sure those are nowhere near your portfolio!

If you want to unlock every Blacklist stock Paul’s identified, click here to find out how.

You Know What to Avoid … Now, Here’s What to Buy!

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is in full swing ahead. And we’re ready. Here are the top America 2.0 plays the team found for you this week:

Regards,

Your Bold Profits Team

Recommended For You

Move Over FANG — 4 Stocks for 2021 Profits

Bitcoin’s Bull Market: 3 Signs Point to Buy

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

Share This