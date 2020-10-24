2021 Portfolio Prep: 3 Stocks to Sell Today
Talk about a bad idea…
Buy what Warren Buffett does.
Yikes! Nope. The blue-chip investor is heavily invested in America 1.0 stocks … that are destined to go to zero.
One thing you can count on from us is an honest perspective of where we see the market heading.
And the market is moving to America 2.0 — stocks for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
And equally important: avoid the old.
Here are three stocks we’ve added to the Blacklist — Paul’s list of 100 stocks to sell today:
- Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO)
- American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP)
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B)
All three of these stocks represent America 1.0, so make sure those are nowhere near your portfolio!
Regards,
Your Bold Profits Team