Bitcoin Currency Prediction CHECK! $250K Next?

Paul Mampilly

Get out your prediction card because I have exciting news.

One of my 2021 predictions — which some said was the most outrageous — is coming true!

El Salvador plans to adopt bitcoin as a new national currency.

It will be the FIRST country to start this crypto wave. This gives me a confidence boost that our bold predictions are making incredible strides.

Next up: bitcoin $250K in 12 months or even Ian’s bullish, optimistic and positive (#BOP) forecast for $350K before 2022?!

I can’t wait to see what prediction comes true next!

Check in on your Bold Profits 2021 predictions bingo card here.

Then watch Market Talk for all the America 2.0 goodies — including a 3D printing battery breakthrough that could transform electric vehicles! Talk about a massive mega trend mashup! See how you can profit:

How Big Could the Crypto Economy Grow?

I posted a Twitter poll to see what you think is coming in the crypto economy. Be sure to check out the results by clicking on the tweet below:

Regards,

Editor, Profits Unlimited

