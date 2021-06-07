Get out your prediction card because I have exciting news.

One of my 2021 predictions — which some said was the most outrageous — is coming true!

El Salvador plans to adopt bitcoin as a new national currency.

It will be the FIRST country to start this crypto wave. This gives me a confidence boost that our bold predictions are making incredible strides.

Next up: bitcoin $250K in 12 months or even Ian’s bullish, optimistic and positive (#BOP) forecast for $350K before 2022?!

I can’t wait to see what prediction comes true next!

How Big Could the Crypto Economy Grow?

I posted a Twitter poll to see what you think is coming in the crypto economy. Be sure to check out the results by clicking on the tweet below:

total value of crypto currently about $1.5 Trillion. personally, i believe cryptoconomy value is going to be greater than industrial economy pretty soon🤯. how long? how big? — 🇺🇸Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) June 6, 2021

