2020 Market Forecast: 5 ETFs to Power the Rebound

Paul Mampilly

Mar 31, 2020

37 second read

I am more bullish now than I’ve ever been in my life.

Today’s market is perfect for our #BOP (bullish, optimistic and positive) outlook.

By buying into the stocks and trends that make up America 2.0 right now, you’ll set yourself up for major gains as the market climbs to new highs!

There are five incredible exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that I believe set the stage perfectly for America 2.0 market success.

Watch below to find out what those five plays are:

Still have questions about the market? Be sure to follow me on Twitter for daily guidance for navigating America 2.0 stocks in 2020.

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

