2 Ways Into America’s New Energy Upgrade by 2026

Story Highlights:

Electric bills are soaring and calling for a $223 billion energy upgrade.

50 million American homes — roughly 4 in 10 Americans — will begin to receive power by a small alternative energy device.

Paul releases an endless energy revolution report on the little-known company holding all 100 patents on a new energy technology.

Is your electric bill higher than normal?

Mine too!

This was a hot topic in our weekly investment call.

And it’s not just the 39% price jump that we’re seeing in our bills… It’s a signal that we’re about to spark the new energy revolution.

You see, our “new normal” requires many of us to work, learn and socialize from home.

And along with these new home labels, electric prices have increased from $95.73 per megawatt-hour (MWh) in 2005 to $132.8 per MWh today:

Paul pointed out a simple solution for this America 1.0 problem.

New energy.

The way things are going, a LOT of people are considering the shift to solar for a lower electric bill. This would mean higher sales for solar companies, and the technology behind it would take off.

And that is going to be huge for us. I’m going to give you two options to take advantage of this before the new energy rollout (even better than solar) reaches all 50 states!

It’s all happening fast, which means now is the time to invest.

Big New Energy Prospects Are Yours for the Taking

Step one was a shift to solar — our way to harness the power of the sun.

Solar energy is an industry that’s on a tear with promising forecasts for years to come.

Just look at these charts…

This first shows that the cost of installing residential solar systems has rapidly declined over the past 10 years, and is projected to fall farther through 2030:

Meanwhile, this second chart shows how the number of installed photovoltaic (PV) solar systems around the world have soared since the 1980s and have made a sharp turn higher since 2010:

Step two of our new energy upgrade is already thirty-two states and counting…

Based on our research, 50 million American homes — roughly 4-in-10 Americans — will begin to receive power by a small alternative energy device.

This is not solar or wind energy. This is even more transformative.

It will generate endless energy, on demand, without fossil fuels.

This all spells out that new energy is an investment not to be missed.

Per Allied Market Research, the global new energy market was valued at $53 billion in 2018.

It’s now projected to top $223 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 20.5% from 2019 to 2026.

And that’s just the beginning. Paul predicts it will eventually rocket into a $51 TRILLION mega industry!

2 Ways You Can Soar Past Solar in 2020 and Beyond

As we’ve been telling you, we’re super bulls in today’s market. And we’re especially #BOP (bullish, optimistic and positive) on new energy.

So, I have two ways for you to buy into the new energy revolution now:

New Energy Play No. 1: To gain exposure to this market, I recommend buying ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS: ACES).

ACES is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that invests in several major solar and new energy companies that provide the products and services which enable the evolution of a more sustainable energy sector.

So far this year, ACES is up a 55.7%:

New Energy Play No. 2: Get the new energy tech that will be even bigger and more transformative than solar or wind energy alone. Check out what Paul predicts in his latest report:

We’re moving full speed ahead into the new era of energy, thanks to one revolutionary technology … beginning not 5 or 10 years from now, but right now.

I’ll also give you the details on the little-known company holding all 100 patents on the technology inside that’s responsible for unleashing the “endless energy” revolution.

For his laser-focused energy opportunity, read Paul’s new report here.

What starts as small as an inflated electric bill, will transform into a full-on new energy revolution.

That’s America 2.0 at work for you.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing