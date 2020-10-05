 be_ixf;ym_202010 d_05; ct_50

2 Winners, 1 Loser in America 2.0 Surge

Paul Mampilly

I am #BOP (bullish, optimistic and positive) on America’s economy!

And here’s why.

There’s actually a trio of incredible news for our America 2.0 mega trends.

I see two STRONG winners … and one major loser stuck in the America 1.0 dust.

The bottom line is our economy is booming despite the negativity and fears you’ll hear in the mainstream media.

And you are in the best position to profit.

Watch below to find out about the America 2.0 lollapalooza and the best sectors for the new year’s economic surge:

