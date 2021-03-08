 be_ixf;ym_202103 d_08; ct_50

Select Page

2 SPACs on Our Watchlist: Flying EVs

Paul Mampilly

Posted by | Mar 8, 2021 | , ,

1 minute read

2 SPACs on Our Watchlist: Flying EVs

Look up!

Soon you could be seeing the “Tesla” of the skies.

That’s right, our electric vehicle (EV) mega trend is taking flight! This up-and-coming market is called electric aviation. And it’s set to rocket up 250% this decade.

First, short flights between cities. Someday, imagine air taxis in our daily commute!

And today, we’re doing something a little different. We’re going to give you a look at two EV flight SPACs (special purpose acquisition company) on our watchlist.

If these stocks meet our GoingUpness strategy when they go public, we could send a buy alert.

So, you’re getting the inside information today on these opportunities! Get the two next-level EV players to add to your watchlist now:

EV air taxis won’t be propelled by fossil fuels.

It’ll take electric battery power similar to what moves an EV like Tesla. It’s like I’ve been telling you: Batteries are our future.

And I’ve found one company at the center of this transformation. Take a look at my full presentation and find out how to get my No. 1 battery stock today.

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

Recommended For You

Most Bullish Scenario for Your 2021 Stocks

3D Printing + Amazon: Stocks to Buy for New Trend

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

“Paul, in September of 2017, I decided to go ‘all in’ on my stock positions and follow the portfolios in your services. My account value was $335,000. As of today, it totals 1.1 million dollars! Yes, that’s tripling my money in less than 3 years.”

- Suzie M.

“Thirteen of my positions are up well over 50% in less than a year since joining your service. Two are in the triple digits with several close behind. My personal money manager, who works for one of the largest banks in the country, is envious of my gains. I never dreamed this was possible. My trips to China to teach English to young Chinese students is now much more affordable. Thank you for your dedication and help.”

- Chris K.

“I'm very Happy with your services. I hope you don't plan to retire any time soon! My retirement portfolio depends on your expert guidance. Keep up the great work! Thanks.”

- Randy

Share This