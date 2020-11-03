 be_ixf;ym_202011 d_03; ct_50

2 Post-Election Trades to Surge this November

Paul Mampilly

Posted by | Nov 3, 2020 | , ,

2 Post-Election Trades to Surge this November

Election Day is here!

There’s a lot of fear out there about the election’s impact on the stock market. But I’m not worried.

I see a certain set of stocks that are going to SURGE in the post-election markets — no matter who wins the presidency.

Today, our mega trends are more important than ever.

The Internet of Things, 3D printing, artificial intelligence, semiconductors — the list goes on!

This is what’s going to drive stocks higher. Check out my video below and get two incredible ways to invest in the post-election market:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

