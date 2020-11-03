2 Post-Election Trades to Surge this November
Election Day is here!
There’s a lot of fear out there about the election’s impact on the stock market. But I’m not worried.
I see a certain set of stocks that are going to SURGE in the post-election markets — no matter who wins the presidency.
Today, our mega trends are more important than ever.
The Internet of Things, 3D printing, artificial intelligence, semiconductors — the list goes on!
This is what’s going to drive stocks higher. Check out my video below and get two incredible ways to invest in the post-election market:
Regards,
Paul Mampilly
Editor, Profits Unlimited