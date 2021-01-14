2 Best ETFs for Precision Medicine’s “Breakout” Year

If Big Pharma made shoes instead of drugs, we’d all wear the same size, color and style of footwear.

Regardless of our age, gender, shoe size … no matter the occasion: running, lounging, a formal event.

You’d just have the one pair. Same as everyone else.

Doesn’t make sense, does it?

Yet that’s exactly what we do when it comes to the medications we take.

Big Pharma companies produce one-size-fits-all meds that doctors prescribe in standard doses that don’t account for the individual genetic differences of their patients.

As a result, millions take meds that are as useless as a pair of shoes that don’t fit.

But a new era of health care is on the way.

Precision medicine tailors your genetic profile and diagnosis with the right drug for a fit that’s like having a cobbler make you the perfect pair of custom shoes.

And it’s one of the biggest investments you can make.

In fact, Paul Mampilly predicts “2021 will be a breakout year for precision medicine.”

That’s why I’m going to tell you about two massive precision medicine exchange-traded funds (ETFs) you can buy today to get ready for the big gains ahead.

Turning DNA Into Mega Trend Dollars

Almost every day, new genetic discoveries are being made that are laying the foundation for precision medicine.

Each one is bringing us closer to the day when a standard blood test will tell you and your doctor everything you need to know about which medication will be most effective for you — for almost any condition.

As an investor, this will be huge.

Here’s how Paul put it:

I believe you are going to see a big disruption in the world of health care and medicine.

Diagnostic companies can tell you what medication is right for you and the right diagnosis. That marriage of the right medication and the right diagnosis, which … we have largely gone nowhere with for the last 20 or 30 years.

This is going to change. It’s going to revolutionize medicine. We are going to see amazing developments and I’m watching this trend closely in 2021!

Today, more than 75,000 genetic tests are available for almost any physical and mental health condition you can imagine, according to the Personalized Medicine Coalition.

Many of these tests are diagnostic genetic screenings that determine if you’re at risk for certain conditions.

Biotech startups and some forward-thinking drug companies have begun developing medications that target those very same underlying genetic factors.

These new genetic diagnostic tests and treatments will soon match the right patient with the right drug.

It’s not just coming, it’s here. This is why 2021 will be a breakout year for investors like you.

Already, precision medicine is disrupting old-world health care:

Genetic diagnostic tests for breast cancer are allowing doctors to design chemotherapy treatments that are perfectly matched for their patients.

Tests are available to identify genetic markers for depression and certain heart conditions.

Most recently, Columbia University researchers identified a genetic signature for prostate cancer that predicts its odds of spreading and even if it will respond to a common treatment.

The investment potential for just this one development is huge: The global prostate cancer treatment market is projected to reach nearly $10 million by 2026.

But keep in mind: It’s only one small slice of the precision medicine market.

Precision Medicine’s Breakout Year: Buy NOW

The whole precision medicine market is expected to rise to $216.75 billion by 2028 — up from $78.85 billion in 2018. That’s a growth rate of an astonishing 175%.

Not only that, the number of new precision medicine therapies on the market has skyrocketed over the past 12 years.

In 2008, there were just five … now there are about 300 according to a recent tally! That’s a 5,620% increase!

So, today, I have a double-play for investing in this extraordinary revolution:

Precision Medicine Buy No. 1: SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSE: XBI). This exchange-traded fund (ETF) lets you profit from more than 120 U.S. biotech stocks at the center of the precision medicine trend.

This exchange-traded fund (ETF) lets you profit from more than 120 U.S. biotech stocks at the center of the precision medicine trend. Precision Medicine Buy No. 2: Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (Nasdaq: GNOM). It’s an ETF loaded with biotech companies at the leading edge of the genetics and precision medicine revolution. It’s a great way to play this market in 2021.

These two ETFs are a great way to get into precision medicine before Paul’s prediction comes true.

To your health and wealth,

Nick Tate

Senior Editorial Manager, Banyan Hill Publishing

P.S. 2021 will be a great — breakout — year for this mega trend. Paul is even dedicating his next Profits Unlimited newsletter to a new precision medicine stock that’s set to surge! Be on the lookout for it this month.

And until then, if you need a refresh on Paul’s overarching strategy for these plays — America 2.0 — you can get all the details about it here.