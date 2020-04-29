15 Stocks to SELL for a Strong America 2.0 Portfolio

Choices.

Some are as easy as clearing out the faded cardigan in your closet for the new cashmere you just bought.

Others are a little more tricky.

Like the stocks to fill your investment portfolio with.

Not to worry. That’s why we’re here to help!

And I’m going to help you narrow down the choices in part two of our Bold Profits series “How to Build Your America 2.0 Stock Portfolio.”

In fact, I’ll tell you 15 stocks that you can trade in for one stellar America 2.0 exchange-traded fund (ETF) today.

As I mentioned in “Part 1” of this series, to build the strongest America 2.0 investment portfolio, you have to follow three important steps: preparation, choice and maintenance.

This week, your next step is making the choice to weed out troubled America 1.0 companies.

I’ve identified 15 stocks that are likely to cut their dividends — a sign of a fading America 1.0 company.

And specifically, ones you should blacklist now and clear out of your America 2.0 structure portfolio to lock in the biggest gains this year.

15 Blacklist Companies Slashed Their Dividends — Sell Now

Here are the companies that made the America 2.0 Blacklist:

These 15 companies personify America 1.0.

Remember: America 1.0 publicly traded companies feature one or more the following financial characteristics:

Declining sales over the past three to five years.

Buying back stock and lifting dividends, despite having a declining business, as seen by declining sales.

Borrowing money, and if sales are declining, is effectively borrowing to buy back stock and pay dividends.

Buying a high-growth company, at an irrational evaluation, that has no real attempt to change its underlying business.

Facing technological obsolescence.

Losing market shares to new companies because their brands are falling out of favor or their product or service is considered out of touch with the times.

Facing the prospect of having to move their plants and factories from other countries without the cash to do it.

The companies listed above are unfortunately comprised of one or more of these financial challenges, which buys them a spot on The Blacklist.

Now that you know what NOT to buy, let’s switch gears. Let’s step into America 2.0.

Prime Stock Picking Environment: The Best ETF for America 2.0

As America 2.0 unfolds, America 1.0 companies facing these financial challenges will soon fade away.

The key to building a portfolio for future stock growth is to rid it of fading America 1.0 companies and sow it with America 2.0 companies within our Bold Profits seven mega trends:

Right now, we’re living in a prime stock-picking environment.

But to profit, investors need to make sure they’re choosing the best stocks from our specific America 2.0 mega trends.

These 15 stocks will be the first out of the starting gate, propelling higher, as the U.S. economy recovers.

One of the very best America 2.0 ETFs you can buy today to take advantage of is the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK).

This ETF holds 33 of the most innovative companies of today.

ARKK invests in companies relevant to the theme of disruptive innovation.

Year to date, it’s up 11% while the major U.S. indices are underwater.

And since its recent 52-week low on March 18, 2020, it’s up a staggering 60.4%! It’s beating the Nasdaq 2-to-1, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 Index by 3-to-1:

This past week I managed to shock a few of my friends and leave them flabbergasted when I exposed certain America 1.0 stocks to them.

If you’re not maintaining or paying close attention to your investments — either on your own or with the help of a certified financial planner — it could cost you in the long run.

With that said, I look forward to wrapping up this series with you next week in “Part 3: Maintenance.”

