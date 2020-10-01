10X Your Pink DNA Dollars with 1 Catalyst

Story Highlights:

Pink dollars! Breast Cancer Awareness Month is here and just in time for a revolutionary first-of-its-kind precision medicine drug.

This is America 2.0 in action and Paul’s got a potential 10X for precision medicine today.

Two ways to invest in the $217 billion mega medical trend today.

A single catalyst can send a stock soaring.

I’ll tell you about one today.

Not only did it give Paul’s readers a chance to grab a 431% gain, but it’s giving us more reason to sport our pink this month for breast cancer awareness.

The catalyst: a new first-of-its-kind precision medicine therapy.

It’s a game-changer for breast cancer treatment.

And as this mega trend market takes off, Paul thinks a near-10X is coming for investors.

The precision medicine market is on track to become a $217 billion industry by 2028.

Today, I’ll tell you how to leverage this medical movement and get in on all the action now — before the industry really takes off.

Biotech Buyout = Big Gains Ahead

One in eight.

That’s how many women develop breast cancer and need a new precision medicine way.

Until now, surgery, radiation therapy and conventional chemo were the only treatment options.

But the new targeted therapy drug represents an entirely new way to combat breast cancer.

A new clinical trial found it can cut the risk of death in half.

The small biotech company that developed the drug was just bought out by a larger firm — another example of the smaller America 2.0 innovators stealing the show!

But this is just the beginning.

Paul tells me he believes the stock value of that company could grow nearly 10 times in the years ahead.

This is precision medicine in action.

This new era in medicine will give doctors new tools to diagnose patients based on their genes and design tailor-made treatments that are more effective.

Genetic tests and therapies have exploded in recent years. And the FDA projects 10 to 20 new gene therapies and cell-based treatments will hit the market every year between now and 2025.

This is the new way forward — the America 2.0 way — and it points the way to some of the biggest investment gains you can pocket.

Dollars From DNA: 2 Ways To Put Precision Medicine To Work For You

So, what’s the best way to capitalize on the new era in medicine that this new breast cancer drug represents?

All it takes is one catalyst to 10X your money.

That’s why I have two recommendations for you to set up your portfolio before the next big move.

No. 1: Precision medicine is at the top of Paul’s investing list right now. He sees huge opportunities coming … this breast cancer drug to start. His new edition of Profits Unlimited comes out today and it focuses on how you can play this field (including the stock to buy for this precision medicine therapy).

Our mega trends are remaking American industries. To see how you can get laser-focused stock recommendations for it, click here to see the details about this incredible shift to the new world.

No. 2: Another way to gain exposure to the precision medicine market now is to add an exchange-traded fund (ETF) to your portfolio. I recommend the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE: ARKG).

This ETF is stacked with companies that are at the head of the pack of the precision medicine trend, as well as a number of genetics companies at the new era in medicine that the new breast cancer drug represents.

The ETF is up more than 157% since March, but I believe it will continue heading up as precision medicine moves to the mainstream.

With the right investment in this mega trend, you stand to make a fortune when a catalyst sends precision medicine stocks to new highs.

