Model Portfolio

100X Club
Positions: 41
Last Update: September 8, 2022
Symbol Open Price/Date Current Return Recommendation Type
VRM Vroom
$1.56 06/23/2022 $1.79 14.42% Hold
EOSE Eos Energy Enterprises, In ...Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.
$1.60 05/17/2022 $2.16 34.69% Hold
AQMS Aqua Metals
$1.36 12/06/2021 $0.84 -38.08% Hold
URG UR-Energy
$1.21 03/15/2021 $1.45 19.83% Hold
MARA Marathon Digital Holdings
$1.79 09/25/2020 $12.86 618.16% Hold
CLSK CleanSpark
$8.72 09/08/2020 $4.42 -49.31% Hold
VGFC The Very Good Food Company ...The Very Good Food Company Inc.
$0.29 06/08/2022 $0.17 -40.48% Hold
GMDA Gamida Cell Ltd.
$3.64 03/01/2022 $2.58 -29.18% Hold
LTRX Lantronix
$4.40 09/23/2020 $5.81 32.2% Hold
RVP Retractable Technologies
$1.94 04/09/2020 $2.25 15.98% Hold
HYRE HyreCar
$6.41 11/30/2020 $1.37 -78.63% Hold
AFIB Acutus Medicine, Inc.
$1.67 03/09/2022 $1.06 -36.83% Hold
CLXT Calyxt
$2.80 10/26/2021 $0.24 -91.48% Hold
WATT Energous
$2.22 07/30/2021 $1.32 -40.54% Hold
SQNS Sequans Communications
$5.74 04/09/2020 $4.10 -28.57% Hold
PXLW Pixelworks
$2.00 11/06/2020 $1.77 -11.5% Hold
APDN Applied DNA Sciences
$4.75 10/12/2021 $2.70 -43.15% Hold
TTOO T2 Biosystems
$0.62 05/18/2020 $0.11 -81.82% Hold
SCYX SCYNEXIS, Inc.
$4.58 03/16/2022 $2.52 -44.95% Hold
WWR Westwater Resources
$5.85 01/20/2021 $1.46 -75.13% Hold
RWLK ReWalk Robotics
$0.70 04/14/2020 $0.94 34.3% Hold
LTBR Lightbridge Corporation
$5.08 05/05/2020 $5.46 7.48% Hold
OCX OncoCyte
$1.31 08/03/2020 $0.79 -39.92% Hold
VYNT Vyant Bio
$5.93 02/25/2021 $0.65 -89.02% Hold
OPTT Ocean Power Technologies
$0.56 06/16/2020 $0.94 68.23% Hold
TRT Trio Tech International
$12.03 12/22/2021 $4.39 -63.51% Hold
SLGG Super League Gaming
$2.57 01/11/2021 $0.87 -66.19% Hold
RIBT RiceBran Technologies
$0.73 06/15/2022 $2.45 235.62% Hold
BOXL Boxlight
$2.14 04/26/2021 $0.63 -70.45% Hold
WISA Summit Wereless Technologi ...Summit Wereless Technologies
$3.05 05/12/2021 $0.65 -78.69% Hold
IPWR Ideal Power
$2.78 06/10/2020 $14.41 418.35% Hold
PRSO Peraso Technologies
$4.44 08/04/2021 $2.14 -51.8% Hold
WRAP Wrap Technologies, Inc.
$2.66 04/18/2022 $1.95 -26.69% Hold
PLUR Pluri Inc.
$3.67 06/04/2021 $0.90 -75.44% Hold
NNDM Nano Dimension
$0.86 04/09/2020 $2.68 211.87% Hold
BIOC Biocept
$6.10 07/07/2020 $0.94 -84.61% Hold
DAIO Data I/O
$5.73 09/07/2021 $3.27 -42.93% Hold
ONVO Organovo Holdings
$8.55 10/21/2020 $2.34 -72.63% Hold
ICCC Immucell
$7.88 01/29/2021 $7.64 -3.05% Hold
IDXG Interpace Biosciences
$6.54 04/01/2021 $2.35 -64.07% Hold
Symbol Open Price/Date Close
Price/Date		 Return Recommendation Type
SMED Sharp Compliance
$7.78 08/07/2020 $8.75 08/24/2022 12.47% Cash merger: shareholders received $8.75 per share in cash
