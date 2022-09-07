Model Portfolio
Can’t see the portfolio? Try the print preview
100X Club
Positions: 41
Last Update: September 8, 2022
Select Portfolio
|Symbol
|Open Price/Date
|Current
|Return
|Recommendation Type
|
VRM Vroom
|$1.56 06/23/2022
|$1.79
|14.42%
|Hold
|
EOSE Eos Energy Enterprises, In ...Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.
|$1.60 05/17/2022
|$2.16
|34.69%
|Hold
|
AQMS Aqua Metals
|$1.36 12/06/2021
|$0.84
|-38.08%
|Hold
|
URG UR-Energy
|$1.21 03/15/2021
|$1.45
|19.83%
|Hold
|
MARA Marathon Digital Holdings
|$1.79 09/25/2020
|$12.86
|618.16%
|Hold
|
CLSK CleanSpark
|$8.72 09/08/2020
|$4.42
|-49.31%
|Hold
|
VGFC The Very Good Food Company ...The Very Good Food Company Inc.
|$0.29 06/08/2022
|$0.17
|-40.48%
|Hold
|
GMDA Gamida Cell Ltd.
|$3.64 03/01/2022
|$2.58
|-29.18%
|Hold
|
LTRX Lantronix
|$4.40 09/23/2020
|$5.81
|32.2%
|Hold
|
RVP Retractable Technologies
|$1.94 04/09/2020
|$2.25
|15.98%
|Hold
|
HYRE HyreCar
|$6.41 11/30/2020
|$1.37
|-78.63%
|Hold
|
AFIB Acutus Medicine, Inc.
|$1.67 03/09/2022
|$1.06
|-36.83%
|Hold
|
CLXT Calyxt
|$2.80 10/26/2021
|$0.24
|-91.48%
|Hold
|
WATT Energous
|$2.22 07/30/2021
|$1.32
|-40.54%
|Hold
|
SQNS Sequans Communications
|$5.74 04/09/2020
|$4.10
|-28.57%
|Hold
|
PXLW Pixelworks
|$2.00 11/06/2020
|$1.77
|-11.5%
|Hold
|
APDN Applied DNA Sciences
|$4.75 10/12/2021
|$2.70
|-43.15%
|Hold
|
TTOO T2 Biosystems
|$0.62 05/18/2020
|$0.11
|-81.82%
|Hold
|
SCYX SCYNEXIS, Inc.
|$4.58 03/16/2022
|$2.52
|-44.95%
|Hold
|
WWR Westwater Resources
|$5.85 01/20/2021
|$1.46
|-75.13%
|Hold
|
RWLK ReWalk Robotics
|$0.70 04/14/2020
|$0.94
|34.3%
|Hold
|
LTBR Lightbridge Corporation
|$5.08 05/05/2020
|$5.46
|7.48%
|Hold
|
OCX OncoCyte
|$1.31 08/03/2020
|$0.79
|-39.92%
|Hold
|
VYNT Vyant Bio
|$5.93 02/25/2021
|$0.65
|-89.02%
|Hold
|
OPTT Ocean Power Technologies
|$0.56 06/16/2020
|$0.94
|68.23%
|Hold
|
TRT Trio Tech International
|$12.03 12/22/2021
|$4.39
|-63.51%
|Hold
|
SLGG Super League Gaming
|$2.57 01/11/2021
|$0.87
|-66.19%
|Hold
|
RIBT RiceBran Technologies
|$0.73 06/15/2022
|$2.45
|235.62%
|Hold
|
BOXL Boxlight
|$2.14 04/26/2021
|$0.63
|-70.45%
|Hold
|
WISA Summit Wereless Technologi ...Summit Wereless Technologies
|$3.05 05/12/2021
|$0.65
|-78.69%
|Hold
|
IPWR Ideal Power
|$2.78 06/10/2020
|$14.41
|418.35%
|Hold
|
PRSO Peraso Technologies
|$4.44 08/04/2021
|$2.14
|-51.8%
|Hold
|
WRAP Wrap Technologies, Inc.
|$2.66 04/18/2022
|$1.95
|-26.69%
|Hold
|
PLUR Pluri Inc.
|$3.67 06/04/2021
|$0.90
|-75.44%
|Hold
|
NNDM Nano Dimension
|$0.86 04/09/2020
|$2.68
|211.87%
|Hold
|
BIOC Biocept
|$6.10 07/07/2020
|$0.94
|-84.61%
|Hold
|
DAIO Data I/O
|$5.73 09/07/2021
|$3.27
|-42.93%
|Hold
|
ONVO Organovo Holdings
|$8.55 10/21/2020
|$2.34
|-72.63%
|Hold
|
ICCC Immucell
|$7.88 01/29/2021
|$7.64
|-3.05%
|Hold
|
IDXG Interpace Biosciences
|$6.54 04/01/2021
|$2.35
|-64.07%
|Hold
|Symbol
|Open Price/Date
|Current
|Return
|Recommendation Type
|
SQNS Sequans Communications
|$5.74 04/09/2020
|$4.10
|-28.57%
|Hold
|Symbol
|Open Price/Date
|Current
|Return
|Recommendation Type
|
NNDM Nano Dimension
|$0.86 04/09/2020
|$2.68
|211.87%
|Hold
|
LTRX Lantronix
|$4.40 09/23/2020
|$5.81
|32.2%
|Hold
|
MARA Marathon Digital Holdings
|$1.79 09/25/2020
|$12.86
|618.16%
|Hold
|
PXLW Pixelworks
|$2.00 11/06/2020
|$1.77
|-11.5%
|Hold
|
BOXL Boxlight
|$2.14 04/26/2021
|$0.63
|-70.45%
|Hold
|
WISA Summit Wereless Technologi ...Summit Wereless Technologies
|$3.05 05/12/2021
|$0.65
|-78.69%
|Hold
|
PRSO Peraso Technologies
|$4.44 08/04/2021
|$2.14
|-51.8%
|Hold
|
DAIO Data I/O
|$5.73 09/07/2021
|$3.27
|-42.93%
|Hold
|
TRT Trio Tech International
|$12.03 12/22/2021
|$4.39
|-63.51%
|Hold
|Symbol
|Open Price/Date
|Current
|Return
|Recommendation Type
|
LTBR Lightbridge Corporation
|$5.08 05/05/2020
|$5.46
|7.48%
|Hold
|
IPWR Ideal Power
|$2.78 06/10/2020
|$14.41
|418.35%
|Hold
|
OPTT Ocean Power Technologies
|$0.56 06/16/2020
|$0.94
|68.23%
|Hold
|
CLSK CleanSpark
|$8.72 09/08/2020
|$4.42
|-49.31%
|Hold
|
WWR Westwater Resources
|$5.85 01/20/2021
|$1.46
|-75.13%
|Hold
|
URG UR-Energy
|$1.21 03/15/2021
|$1.45
|19.83%
|Hold
|
WATT Energous
|$2.22 07/30/2021
|$1.32
|-40.54%
|Hold
|
AQMS Aqua Metals
|$1.36 12/06/2021
|$0.84
|-38.08%
|Hold
|
EOSE Eos Energy Enterprises, In ...Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.
|$1.60 05/17/2022
|$2.16
|34.69%
|Hold
|Symbol
|Open Price/Date
|Current
|Return
|Recommendation Type
|
RVP Retractable Technologies
|$1.94 04/09/2020
|$2.25
|15.98%
|Hold
|
RWLK ReWalk Robotics
|$0.70 04/14/2020
|$0.94
|34.3%
|Hold
|
TTOO T2 Biosystems
|$0.62 05/18/2020
|$0.11
|-81.82%
|Hold
|
BIOC Biocept
|$6.10 07/07/2020
|$0.94
|-84.61%
|Hold
|
OCX OncoCyte
|$1.31 08/03/2020
|$0.79
|-39.92%
|Hold
|
ONVO Organovo Holdings
|$8.55 10/21/2020
|$2.34
|-72.63%
|Hold
|
ICCC Immucell
|$7.88 01/29/2021
|$7.64
|-3.05%
|Hold
|
VYNT Vyant Bio
|$5.93 02/25/2021
|$0.65
|-89.02%
|Hold
|
IDXG Interpace Biosciences
|$6.54 04/01/2021
|$2.35
|-64.07%
|Hold
|
APDN Applied DNA Sciences
|$4.75 10/12/2021
|$2.70
|-43.15%
|Hold
|
CLXT Calyxt
|$2.80 10/26/2021
|$0.24
|-91.48%
|Hold
|
GMDA Gamida Cell Ltd.
|$3.64 03/01/2022
|$2.58
|-29.18%
|Hold
|
AFIB Acutus Medicine, Inc.
|$1.67 03/09/2022
|$1.06
|-36.83%
|Hold
|
SCYX SCYNEXIS, Inc.
|$4.58 03/16/2022
|$2.52
|-44.95%
|Hold
|
PLUR Pluri Inc.
|$3.67 06/04/2021
|$0.90
|-75.44%
|Hold
|Symbol
|Open Price/Date
|Current
|Return
|Recommendation Type
|
HYRE HyreCar
|$6.41 11/30/2020
|$1.37
|-78.63%
|Hold
|
SLGG Super League Gaming
|$2.57 01/11/2021
|$0.87
|-66.19%
|Hold
|
WRAP Wrap Technologies, Inc.
|$2.66 04/18/2022
|$1.95
|-26.69%
|Hold
|
VGFC The Very Good Food Company ...The Very Good Food Company Inc.
|$0.29 06/08/2022
|$0.17
|-40.48%
|Hold
|
RIBT RiceBran Technologies
|$0.73 06/15/2022
|$2.45
|235.62%
|Hold
|
VRM Vroom
|$1.56 06/23/2022
|$1.79
|14.42%
|Hold
|Symbol
|Open Price/Date
|Close
Price/Date
|Return
|Recommendation Type
|
SMED Sharp Compliance
|$7.78 08/07/2020
|$8.75 08/24/2022
|12.47%
|Cash merger: shareholders received $8.75 per share in cash