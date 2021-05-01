10 Stages of Strong Hands: Where Are You?
Finding your Strong Hands is a journey.
And one Profits Unlimited reader, Frankie W., just gave us (and you!) a great insider’s look.
We discovered there are 10 stages to becoming a Strong Hands investor. And we’ve compiled that list for you here:
Click here to view larger image and print!
Amazing! Print this out and keep it handy. Paul and Amber shared this in the Profits Unlimited weekly update and it’s a hit!
…I just caught the video with Frankie’s “Stages…” and it really helped to remind me to keep the Strong Hands. I know you say this all the time but that one really helped. I’m not the only one going through this. I just needed to hear it again, I guess. The stages are real!! I was there too! Strong Hands wasn’t an issue when it was a handful of positions dragging down. But then, that’s not when we need the Strong Hands, is it…
— Matt
So, we had to share it with the whole Strong Hands Nation right away. And we want to know: What stage of Strong Hands are you in?
You can share your stage and story here:
Some error has occured.
Strong Hands Opportunities for Every Stage
We covered some of the most exciting developments in our favorite mega trends this week as we hold Strong Hands through this roller-coaster market:
- Crypto + Housing: A TOP Growth Market Match! Say goodbye to standard homebuying! Not only that … how you pay rent, mortgages and loan payments. Cryptos are stepping up to transform the housing market.
- 5 Future Mega Trends With America 2.0 Gains Potential. We’re building the foundation for America 2.0. And when you look ahead — with a little vision — it’s amazing how these transformations are taking shape today!
- 3D-Printed Satellites Market DOUBLE: Don’t Miss This Buy. There’s a technology that has a huge impact on your everyday life. Satellites! Satellites act as your imaginary strings and let you connect to almost anyone in the world.
- AI + Precision Medicine = 1-2 Punch for America 2.0 Profits. The first X-ray was a medical miracle. And the next generation of X-rays will be no accident. It will be America 2.0 in action! In fact, it’s happening right now.
- Earnings Season & Your Stocks. We’ll tell you what this earnings season means for your stocks — including TSLA. Plus, a unique options opportunity and a super bullish ETH prediction.
Regards,
Your Bold Profits Team