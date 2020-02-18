 be_ixf;ym_202002 d_18; ct_50

Select Page

Keep Your Eyes on the Prize: 1 Way to Become an Ace Investor

Paul Mampilly

Posted by | Feb 18, 2020 | , ,

59 second read

Keep Your Eyes on the Prize: 1 Way to Become an Ace Investor

The most important day of my life happened about 20 years ago — the day I became a U.S. citizen.

And very soon after that, I applied for my passport. For me, that little book represents so much of who I am as a person.

I fought so hard for that little book. And when I was in the thick of it, there was one thing I kept telling myself.

Keep your eyes on the prize.

And to be an ace investor, you have to do the same. You have to block out the cacophony of negativity and keep looking forward.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is reshaping the world we live in, and by keeping this one thing in mind, you’ll be a more focused and determined investor. That means you’ll be more likely to grab the enormous gains in America 2.0.

Check out this week’s video and find out how you can be the best investor out there:

For all of my America 2.0 coverage, stocks and investment opportunities, be sure to follow me on Twitter @MampillyGuru.

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

Recommended For You

carnival cruise top view of cruise ship

Virus Panic — Could This Cruise Ship Stock Rally 50%?

pot stocks in America

Pot Stocks: Get the Biggest Gains Using This Bold Profits Strategy

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

Share This