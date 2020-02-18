Keep Your Eyes on the Prize: 1 Way to Become an Ace Investor

The most important day of my life happened about 20 years ago — the day I became a U.S. citizen.

And very soon after that, I applied for my passport. For me, that little book represents so much of who I am as a person.

I fought so hard for that little book. And when I was in the thick of it, there was one thing I kept telling myself.

Keep your eyes on the prize.

And to be an ace investor, you have to do the same. You have to block out the cacophony of negativity and keep looking forward.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is reshaping the world we live in, and by keeping this one thing in mind, you’ll be a more focused and determined investor. That means you’ll be more likely to grab the enormous gains in America 2.0.

Check out this week’s video and find out how you can be the best investor out there:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited